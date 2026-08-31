Stendörren Fastigheter AB: Stendörren acquires a warehouse and light industrial property in Vallentuna for SEK 49 million

Press release

August 31, 2026

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) has acquired a warehouse and light industrial property in the Okvista industrial area in Vallentuna municipality from a private seller. The agreed property value is approximately SEK 49 million, and the total leasable area of the property amounts to approximately 3,000 square metres. The property is fully let to nine different tenants and the average remaining lease term amounts to approximately 1.8 years. The initial annual net operating income is estimated to be approximately SEK 3.0 million, with significant potential. Possession was taken today, 31st August 2026.

"The acquisition strengthens our position in greater Stockholm and, in this case, creates an even stronger local management unit, since we have owned the neighbouring property for several years. With Stendörren's active asset management, we see clear potential to gradually increase both the property's net operating income and value. The transaction is a good example of our approach, in which we identify and execute selective acquisitions that drive growth and create long-term value for our shareholders," says Johan Malmberg, CIO at Stendörren.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Ranje, CEO, +46 (0)8-518 331 00 or erik.ranje@stendorren.se

Johan Malmberg, CIO, +46 (0) 70-147 25 04 or johan.malmberg@stendorren.se



Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ)

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) is an expansive property company in logistics, warehouse and light industrial in Nordic growth regions. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The business concept is to create profitable growth in net asset value. This is achieved through value-creating acquisitions, capitalizing on the positive rental growth that follows the urbanisation of metropolitan regions and by developing existing assets, including the company's extensive and unique building rights portfolio.

For more information about Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ), see: www.stendorren.se.