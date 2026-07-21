Stendörren Fastigheter AB: Interim report Jan-Jun 2026 Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ)

Press release

July 21, 2026

JANUARY-JUNE 2026

Rental income increased by 18 percent to SEK 602 million (510) and net operating income increased by 17 percent to SEK 482 million (410).

Income from property management before exchange rate changes increased by 25 percent to SEK 221 million (177).

Net letting amounted to a total of SEK 10.9 million and new lease agreements with an annual rental value of SEK 55 million were signed (includes both renegotiated leases and leases with new tenants).

Lease agreements that were renegotiated during the period led to an increase in the relevant rental values of approximately 3 percent on a weighted average basis.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 150 million (148), corresponding to SEK 4.59 per share (4.71).

Realized and unrealized changes in value of the property portfolio for the period amounted to SEK 76 million (54).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 272 million (90), corresponding to SEK 8.00 per share (2.46) before dilution and SEK 7.99 per share (2.46) after dilution.

APRIL-JUNE 2026

Rental income increased by 19 percent to SEK 312 million (263) and net operating income increased by 17 percent to SEK 258 million (220).

Income from property management before exchange rate changes increased by 19 percent to SEK 119 million (100).

Net letting amounted to a total of SEK 5.6 million and new lease agreements with an annual rental value of SEK 29 million were signed (includes both renegotiated leases and leases with new tenants).

Lease agreements that were renegotiated during the quarter led to an increase in the relevant rental values of approximately 3 percent on a weighted average basis.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 102 million (23), corresponding to SEK 3.11 per share (0.71).

Realized and unrealized changes in value of the property portfolio for the period amounted to SEK 87 million (-36).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 141 million (-17), corresponding to SEK 4.16 per share

(-0.73) before dilution and SEK 4.16 per share (-0.72) after dilution.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

In April, Stendörren acquired the light industrial property Mellby 4:74 in Partille in the Gothenburg region from a private seller. The agreed property value amounts to SEK 130 million, and the lettable area of the property totals approximately 4,000 square meters. The annual net operating income is estimated to amount to approximately SEK 10.1 million. Closing took place simultaneously with signing, April 29, 2026.

In May, Stendörren successfully issued green hybrid bonds in the amount of SEK 400 million under a framework of up to SEK 800 million. Strong investor demand resulted in a heavily oversubscribed order book, enabling a highly successful transaction and the lowest margin ever achieved on a Stendörren hybrid bond issue.

In May, Stendörren acquired the warehouse and light industrial property Snedkervej 2-6 in Høje Taastrup Municipality, outside Copenhagen, from a private seller. The agreed property value amounts to approximately SEK 62 million. The total leasable area amounts to approximately 4,100 square meters and the annual net operating income is estimated to amount to approximately SEK 3.9 million.

In June, Stendörren signed a lease agreement with STS Skandinaviska Teknik & Smörjsystem AB for more than two-thirds of a newly constructed building for light industry on the property Nygård 2:17 in Upplands-Bro. The agreement covers 2,070 square meters and has a term of 10 years. The building was completed during the second quarter, and STS will take possession of the premises on 1 November 2026 in direct connection with the completion of tenant adaptations. The lease contributes with a net operating income of approximately SEK 2.8 million per year.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

In July, Stendörren signed a 15-year lease agreement with a publicly owned company for a newly constructed light industrial building of approximately 2,100 sqm, together with approximately 13,400 sqm of adjacent land, on the property Almnäs 5:23 in Stockholm Syd, Södertälje. The lease is expected to have a positive net operating income impact of approx. SEK 4.3 million per year.

In July, Stendörren signed a 15-year lease agreement with a Swedish government agency for approximately 6,500 sqm in southern Stockholm, Tullinge. The agreement will have a positive impact on net operating income of approx. SEK 11 million per year. The tenant will take possession of the premises during autumn 2026.

"We can proudly report an increase in net operating income and income from property management of 17 and 25 percent, respectively. The strong development is explained by both acquisitions and completed projects, but also by reduced loan margins through early refinancings, mainly in the second half of last year."

"For both quarters, we delivered positive net lettings, totalling SEK 11 million. The occupancy rate continues to increase despite a still weak economy and now amounts to 95 percent, in line with the highest level ever for Stendörren."

"We have seen an increase in demand from public tenants, which has grown to about 15 percent of the rental income. These, together with private actors who conduct tax-financed activities, make up just under 20 percent of our rental income, which strengthens the quality and stability of our revenues."

"We have received a building permit for a data center of approximately 20,000 square meters gross area in Almnäs, Södertälje, thereby broadening our product offering to the market. We see good conditions for securing electricity supply with an initial output of 20 megawatts, with the possibility of gradually expanding to 40 megawatts."

Erik Ranje, Chief Executive Officer

The presentation will be broadcasted via webcast

Link to the webcast: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/stendorren-fastigheter/q2-2026/

The presentation and webcast will be available at stendorren.se/en after the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please dial: +46 8?505 20 017. Then enter the meeting ID: 885 6082 8836 followed by #. To ask a question to the CEO or CFO, please press *9 on your phone. To withdraw your question, press *9 again.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Ranje, CEO

+46 (0)70-308 52 09 or erik.ranje@stendorren.se

Per-Henrik Karlsson, CFO

+46 (0)72-158 70 92 or per-henrik.karlsson@stendorren.se

This information is such that Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-21 07:00 CEST.

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ)

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) is an expansive property company in logistics, warehouse and light industrial in Nordic growth regions. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The business concept is to create profitable growth in net asset value. This is achieved through value-creating acquisitions, capitalising on the positive rental growth that follows the urbanisation of metropolitan regions and by developing existing assets, including the company's extensive and unique building rights portfolio.

For more information about Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ), see: www.stendorren.se/en