Stendörren Fastigheter AB: Stendörren signs three-year lease agreement with the City of Stockholm for premises of approximately 3,100 sqm in Ulvsunda, Stockholm

Press release

September 2, 2026

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) has signed a three-year lease agreement with the City of Stockholm for premises in the property Magneten 33 in the Ulvsunda industrial area, Stockholm. The agreement comprises approximately 3,100 square meters and will have an impact on net operating income of approximately SEK 5 million per year. The tenant has already taken possession of the premises in connection with the signing of the agreement. The premises became vacant on 30 June 2026.

"We are seeing a gradually strengthening leasing market, and the property's urban location in Ulvsunda, close to central Stockholm and with excellent transport connections, makes it particularly attractive for businesses requiring efficient warehouse and logistics space. We are very pleased that the City of Stockholm, which is already a tenant in several of our properties, has chosen to expand its cooperation with Stendörren. This is a clear endorsement of the property's qualities and of our long-term work to provide fit-for-purpose premises in attractive locations. We look forward to continuing to develop our strong cooperation", says Anders Nilsson, Head of Asset Management at Stendörren.

"The premises in Ulvsunda meet our needs very well in terms of size, functionality and location. With their strategic location and excellent accessibility, they provide fit-for-purpose conditions for the efficient handling and storage of our equipment, while also supporting our operations across Stockholm. We look forward to using the premises in our continued operations", says Anna Wenman, Head of Unit at Traffic Administration, City of Stockholm.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Nilsson, Head of Asset Management, 076-881 40 75 or anders.nilsson@stendorren.se

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ)

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) is an expansive property company in logistics, warehouse and light industrial in Nordic growth regions. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The business concept is to create profitable growth in net asset value. This is achieved through value-creating acquisitions, capitalising on the positive rental growth that follows the urbanisation of metropolitan regions and by developing existing assets, including the company's extensive and unique building rights portfolio.

For more information about Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ), see: www.stendorren.se/en.