NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Delivers 101% Revenue Growth in Fiscal Q1 2027 as AI-Powered Event Platform Accelerates

Revenue More Than Doubles Year-Over-Year Driven by Strong Demand for Event Technology and Fast-Growing Event Services Business

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), an AI-first technology company focused on event technology and immersive digital experiences, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Q1 Fiscal 2027 Highlights

Revenue increased approximately 101% year-over-year to $660,159, versus $328,092.

Event technology revenue increased 47% to $400,252, versus $271,536.

Event experience and services revenue totaled $210,934, versus nil in the prior-year period.

Year over year Gross profit increased 79% to $530,294, versus $295,624.

Gross margin remained strong at 80%, compared to 90% in the prior-year period.

Net loss from continuing operations was $840,759, versus $497,763 in the prior-year period.

Management Commentary:

"The 273% increase in event experience and services revenue highlights the significant expansion and diversification of our revenue base. This growth, combined with disciplined financial management, positions us to improve operating leverage as we continue to scale," said Anum Waqas, CFO of Nextech3D.ai.

"We remain focused on maintaining financial discipline while converting our revenue momentum into stronger and more sustainable financial performance throughout Fiscal 2027."

"We are pleased to report approximately 101% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of Fiscal 2027," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai.

"Our growth was driven by strong execution across both our event technology platform and our newly expanded event experience and services business. Event technology revenue grew 47%, while event services contributed more than $210,000 in revenue, demonstrating our ability to offer customers a complete end-to-end event solution."

"Importantly, our gross profit grew 79% to over $530,000, reflecting the strength of our business model and the value our solutions deliver to customers."

Building an AI-Powered Event Operating System

Nextech3D.ai continues to execute on its strategy of becoming a leading provider of AI-powered event technology solutions.

The Company believes the convergence of artificial intelligence, event management software, attendee engagement, registration technologies, mobile apps, and event services is creating a significant market opportunity. Through its Eventdex platform and expanding service offerings, Nextech3D.ai is positioning itself as a comprehensive event operating system for enterprise customers, associations, trade shows, conferences, and corporate events.

During the quarter, management continued to invest in product development, sales expansion, customer acquisition, and strategic initiatives designed to accelerate long-term growth.

Outlook

"We believe we are still in the early innings of a significant market opportunity," continued Gappelberg.

"The event technology market remains highly fragmented, creating a compelling opportunity for Nextech3D.ai to emerge as a category leader by combining software, services, and AI into a single integrated platform."

"Our sales pipeline continues to expand, our enterprise engagements are increasing, and our platform capabilities continue to strengthen. As we move through Fiscal 2027, we remain focused on accelerating revenue growth, increasing recurring software revenue, capturing market share, and creating long-term shareholder value."

A Message to Shareholders

"Over the past year, we have turned Nextech3D.ai into a company with a broader revenue base, a more complete product offering, and significantly larger market opportunity within the trillion dollar events industry expected to reach $2.5 trillion by 2035 according to Allied Research. The results we are reporting today reflect the early success of that strategy."

"We believe the foundation is now in place for sustained growth. The opportunity ahead is substantial, and our mission is clear: build the leading AI-powered Event Operating System and create meaningful long-term value for our customers, partners, and shareholders."

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on transforming how businesses create, manage and experience digital content, events and immersive environments. Through its portfolio of event technology, AI-powered solutions and spatial computing products, Nextech helps organizations modernize customer engagement and accelerate digital transformation.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai's investor relations website.

For Further Information:

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO & Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "will," or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated benefits of the partnership, future revenue opportunities, growth initiatives, software adoption, commercial expansion opportunities, recurring revenue generation, and future business performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-delivers-101-revenue-growth-in-fiscal-q1-2027-as-ai-1214337