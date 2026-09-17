NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 7.4 Million Shares

Founder and Largest Shareholder Increases Ownership Stake, Underscoring Confidence in Nextech3D.ai's Growth Strategy, Expanding Enterprise Pipeline, and Long-Term Shareholder Value Creation

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused on event technology, immersive digital experiences, and enterprise engagement solutions, today announced that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with Chief Executive Officer Evan Gappelberg pursuant to which the Company will issue an aggregate of 7,420,880 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share in satisfaction of $742,088 of accrued and outstanding salary compensation owed to the CEO.

The shares are being issued in lieu of cash compensation earned by Mr. Gappelberg over the past several years. The transaction further strengthens the Company's balance sheet through the reduction of liabilities while demonstrating management's continued confidence in Nextech3D.ai's long-term growth strategy and future prospects.

CEO Commitment and Alignment with Shareholders

"By electing to receive shares rather than cash compensation, I am further aligning my interests with those of our shareholders," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai.

"I believe the value we are creating through our technology platforms, growing enterprise customer base, expanding sales initiatives, and recurring revenue opportunities is not yet reflected in the Company's current valuation. This decision reflects my confidence in our long-term vision and my commitment to building sustainable shareholder value. As CEO, I remain focused on executing our growth strategy, expanding our enterprise footprint, and positioning Nextech3D.ai for the next phase of growth."

Mr. Gappelberg has historically demonstrated a strong commitment to shareholder alignment by deferring compensation and reinvesting in the Company through equity ownership. Following the completion of this transaction, he will remain one of the Company's largest shareholders.

Strengthening the Balance Sheet

The debt settlement represents a non-cash transaction that reduces accrued liabilities while preserving the Company's cash resources for strategic growth initiatives, including sales expansion, product development, customer acquisition, and operational execution.

Management believes maintaining financial flexibility remains important as the Company continues to pursue growth opportunities across its EventDex, Map D, and KraftyLabs business units.

Debt Settlement Details

The Company will issue an aggregate of 7,420,880 common shares to Mr. Gappelberg at a deemed issue price of $0.10 per share in satisfaction of an aggregate indebtedness of $742,088.

The shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the debt settlement remains subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on transforming how enterprises engage with customers through event technology, immersive digital experiences, and artificial intelligence-powered solutions. Through its portfolio of businesses, including EventDex, Map D, and KraftyLabs, the Company serves enterprise customers seeking innovative solutions that drive engagement, efficiency, and measurable results.

For more information, visit: Nextech3D.ai's investor relations website.

Evan Gappelberg

CEO & Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, sales expansion initiatives, customer acquisition efforts, future financial performance, enterprise opportunities, and ability to create shareholder value. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-announces-ceo-evan-gappelberg-acquires-7.4-million-s-1222901