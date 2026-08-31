Boron One Holdings Inc. Project Update

Highlights: Commercial-grade concentrate achieved, simulating run-of-mine parameters

Work advances towards completion of Feasibility Study amendments

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") [TSXV:BONE], a company committed to advancing global decarbonization through the responsible development of its boron assets, is pleased to announce that it has successfully produced commercial-grade colemanite concentrate from test samples sourced from its Piskanja deposit, utilizing conventional, environmentally sustainable, and readily available processing technologies. The material used in this recent test program closely replicates run-of-mine feed that is anticipated during future commercial operations at Piskanja, with the inclusion of representative proportions of hanging wall and footwall waste materials that are consistent with the mining dilution models for Piskanja.

This work builds upon earlier metallurgical testing completed at ALS Labs, which confirmed the ability to generate commercial-grade concentrates from representative mineralized samples from within the Piskanja colemanite bodies only. Unlike the prior test program however, because the current test work incorporates realistic mining dilution (waste rock), it provides a more accurate assessment of expected commercial processing performance.

The results of this processing study (along with related tailings and backfill studies) form the final remaining amendments to the Company's Serbian-compliant Feasibility Study, which have been requested by the Mining Ministry. In the interim, in keeping with regulations, the Company has requested a suspension of its documentation review process by the Ministry, pending the completion of the aforementioned amendments. Upon completion of the amendments, the updated Feasibility Study will be resubmitted to the Ministry by the Company to continue the formal review process towards the Exploitation Field approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels

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About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of the planet through the responsible utilization of its wholly owned boron assets. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the world's carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future for us all.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact: Blake Fallis, General Manager

Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

info@boronone.com

www.boronone.com Boron's Public Quotations: TSX Venture:BONE

Berlin:EKV

US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF

OTC PINK:ERVFF

Qualified Persons

Nenad Rakic, EurGeol, Piskanja Project Field Manager, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Boron One Holdings Inc. Investors

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Boron One's expectations concerning management's plans, objectives and strategies, including its plans for advancing the Company's Piskanja Project through to an exploitation license. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Boron One Holdings Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Boron One with the securities regulatory authorities, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/boron-one-holdings-inc.-project-update-1214165