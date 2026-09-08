Boron One Holdings Inc. - Jarandol Basin Exploration Program Update

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") [TSXV:BONE], a company dedicated to the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible utilization of its boron assets, reports that its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Balkan Gold d.o.o., has commenced the implementation of this season's field exploration works on its Jarandol Basin license area in Serbia. The Jarandol Basin License, a 21 km2 area, is directly adjacent to the Company's Piskanja borate deposit.

This season's exploration at Jarandol is planned to include:

Geological mapping at a scale of 1:2,500

75 soil samples

3 trenches, with 33 trench samples

4 drill holes (totaling approx. 1,400 m)

120 core samples

65 petro samples

The purpose of this season's field work is to test high value drill targets within the basin for potential boron content, which were identified as a result of previous field works. Previous exploration by Balkan Gold has shown that the Jarandol Basin has the potential to host extensions to the Company's Piskanja boron deposit and/or to the Pobrdje boron mine (located 2.5 km away on the other extremity of the basin), as both of these deposits remain unbounded towards the center of the Basin. In addition, the Basin holds the potential to host additional, unrelated boron deposits.

About the Jarandol Basin Project

The Jarandol Exploration License (received in April of 2024 and valid for 3 years) covers 21.03 km2, and is extendable up to a total of 8 years, subject to Serbian mining regulations. The Jarandol Basin License contains all the land within the basin which is prospective for boron, including the territory directly adjacent to, and in between, the Company's 100% owned Piskanja Boron Project on the eastern edge of the basin, and the government owned Pobrdje Boron Mine, located 2.5 km away from Piskanja on the opposite edge of the basin.

The Jarandol Basin is a well-known, historical mining district in southern Serbia which hosts two known boron deposits, and an operating coal mine. The Basin contains excellent infrastructure for mining (having hosted mining operations continuously for more than 100 years) including paved roads, rail, power, experienced miners, and sufficient support industries, located 250 km south of Belgrade by all season, paved roads.

In a previous drill program conducted by Balkan Gold, at a location in the Basin approximately midway between the Piskanja and Pobrdje deposits, 6 exploratory drill holes returned occurrences of borates. Three of the six drill holes intersected occurrences of borates that exceed the Company's economic criteria for grade and thickness. Two of the six drill holes intersected one boron layer of potential economic grade and thickness, while a third drill hole intersected two distinct prospective boron layers. Mineralized intervals included one intersection of 1.88 meters averaging 41.33% B2O3, a second intersection of 1.3 meters averaging 41.88% B2O3, and a third intersection of 1.75 meters averaging 39.71% B2O3 (as previously reported by the Company in a news release on December 22, 2015).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels

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About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible utilization of its wholly owned boron assets in Serbia. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the world's carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future for us all.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact: Boron's Public Quotations: Blake Fallis, General Manager TSX Venture: BONE Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746 Berlin: EKV info@boronone.com US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF www.boronone.com OTCBB: ERVFF

Qualified Persons

Nenad Rakic, EurGeol, Piskanja Project Field Manager, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Boron One Holdings Inc. Investors

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Boron One's expectations concerning management's plans, objectives and strategies, including its plans for advancing the Company's Piskanja Project through to an exploitation license. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Boron One Holdings Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Boron One with the securities regulatory authorities, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/boron-one-holdings-inc.-jarandol-basin-exploration-program-update-1214163