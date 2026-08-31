Security name: SPEC TO6 Short name: SPEC TO6 ISIN code: SE0029630XXX Orderbook ID: 537363 Terms: Two (2) warrants TO6 entitles the holder to subscribe for one new share at an exercise price of 0,03 SEK. Subscription for shares based on TO6 takes place during the period from 1 February 2027 to 26 February 2027 (inclusive). Subscription period: 2027-02-01 - 2027-02-26 Last trading day: 2027-02-23

At the request of SpectraCure AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from 01 September 2026.This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Amudova AB. For further information, please call Amudova AB on 0762517705.Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280