Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group signed a EUR 180 million syndicated loan agreement

Enento Group Plc | Press Release | August 31, 2026 at 16:30:00 EEST

Enento Group has today signed a new long-term financing agreement to be used for refinancing of its current financing arrangement. The financing agreement consists of a EUR 150 million long-term loan as well as a EUR 30 million revolving credit facility. The agreement is for three years and includes two one-year options for extension of the loan period.

The loan replaces the financing agreement that was signed in September 2022 for a EUR 150 million long-term loan and a EUR 30 million revolving credit facility. The revolving credit facility has been unutilised.

The margins of the financing agreement are linked to Enento Group's financial covenants. OP Corporate Bank, Danske Bank and Nordea Bank were acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. OP Corporate Bank acted as Coordinator and Agent in the transaction.

For further information:

Elina Stråhlman

CFO

Tel. +358 10 270 7578

Teppo Paavola

CEO

Tel. + 358 10?270 6001

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group Plc

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Around 340 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2025 were 152,7 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.