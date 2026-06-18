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WKN: A14QWU | ISIN: FI4000123195 | Ticker-Symbol: AKA
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 13:24
14,640 Euro
+1,38 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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14,40014,46015:01
14,42014,46014:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 10:30 Uhr
50 Leser
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Enento Group Oyj: Alexandra Åquist appointed to Enento Group's Executive Management Team as Country Director Sweden

Enento Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | June 18, 2026 at 11:30:00 EEST

Alexandra Åquist has been appointed as Country Director Sweden and she will be joining the Executive Management Team of Enento Group Plc, latest at the beginning of 2027. She will report directly to CEO Teppo Paavola. Interim Country Director Sweden, Carl Brynielsson, will continue in his main position as Country Director, Norway and Denmark.

Alexandra Åquist will play a central role in the growth strategy of Sweden as part of Enento's strategic ambition for long-term growth. Alexandra has built a career across insurance, fundraising, and legal information businesses, with the latter part centered on senior leadership roles in Karnov Group. In her latest role she has served as Chief Revenue Officer and Country Manager for Spain and Portugal.

"We are excited to welcome Alexandra Åquist to Enento. Her experience in transformations and driving growth will be instrumental to our next steps in Sweden. The role is crucial in supporting our growth agenda, improving speed-to-market, and delivering even stronger value to our customers," says Teppo Paavola, CEO.

"I am honored by the trust and excited to lead Enento in Sweden into the future. At a time when demand for trusted data, digital transformation and data-driven decision-making continues, Enento is uniquely positioned with trust to create value for businesses and consumers. I look forward to working with the team to drive innovation, strengthen customer value and build on Enento's strong market position for continued growth," says Alexandra Åquist.

For further information:
Teppo Paavola
CEO
Tel. + 358 10?270 6001

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group Plc
Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 350 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2025 were 152,7 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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