Enento Group Oyj: Enento sells Emaileri - a strategic step towards a more focused business

Enento Group Plc | Press Release | April 30, 2026 at 12:00:00 EEST

Enento Group has sold Emaileri Oy to Finnish based Boston Information Group Ltd. The transaction supports Enento's strategy by clarifying the Group business structure and focusing resources on core operations. Boston Information Group sees the acquisition as a significant growth opportunity and believes it will create substantial added value for its business.

Enento sharpens its strategic focus

The transaction is a part of Enento long-term strategic work aimed at improving Group profitability and operational efficiency. Divesting Emaileri enables Enento to allocate resources more strongly to its core businesses and to the development of digital data and analytics solutions in the Nordic countries.

Emaileri has been part of the Enento sales and marketing services portfolio, providing customers with an efficient and secure email and newsletter communication solution. As Enento strategic work has progressed, Emaileri has been assessed to have the strongest potential for development and growth in an environment where it represents a central part of the overall portfolio.

"We continuously review the business portfolio to ensure alignment with the Enento strategy and long-term value creation. The sale of Emaileri is a considered step that allows an even clearer focus on core operations," says Teppo Paavola, CEO of Enento. "Emaileri is a strong and well-functioning solution, and under Boston Information Group ownership its development can be supported in a long-term and focused manner. This creates favorable conditions for the continued development of the service and for generating added value for customers," Paavola continues.

Emaileri moves to new ownership to support future growth

Emaileri business is seen as a strong strategic fit within Boston Information Group overall portfolio. They have a clear vision for how Emaileri expertise and services can be further developed as part of its own strategy.

"We are very excited to welcome Emaileri as part of Boston Information Group. We see this acquisition as an excellent opportunity to further develop the business, strengthen customer value, and support the growth of our people's expertise," says Pär Håkan Österlund, owner of Boston Information Group.

Continuity for customers and employees

Following the transaction, Emaileri operations will continue without interruption and customer relationships will remain unchanged. Emaileri employees will transfer to Boston Information Group as existing employees, and day-to-day operations will continue as normal.

Financial impact

The transaction has a limited impact on Enento's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT and cash flow. Emaileri's net sales in 2025 were 0,8 and EBITDA 0,3 MEUR. Enento will record a loss of disposal of approximately 4,2 MEUR in connection with the transaction. The loss relates to the de-recognition of goodwill and will be reported as items affecting comparability.

For further information:

Teppo Paavola

CEO

Tel. + 358 10?270 6001

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group Plc

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 355 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2025 was 152,7 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.