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WKN: A14QWU | ISIN: FI4000123195 | Ticker-Symbol: AKA
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 16:27
15,000 Euro
+0,40 % +0,060
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14,94014,98009:16
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2026 09:00 Uhr
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Enento Group Oyj: Enento acquires Eivora to strengthen compliance services capabilities in Sweden

Enento Group Plc | Press Release | June 05, 2026 at 10:00:00 EEST

Enento has on 5 June 2026 acquired full ownership of Eivora AB, a Swedish company that collects ownership data of Swedish companies and provides related services to banks and investment companies in Sweden. Eivora is Enento's supplier in Swedish ownership data. In 2025, Eivora's net sales were approximately EUR 0.6 million (SEK 6.5 million), of which roughly half was generated from sales to Enento.

The acquisition supports Enento's strategy, where compliance is a key strategic growth area. By bringing Eivora into the group, Enento strengthens its compliance services offering in Sweden and adds differentiated capabilities in proprietary data.

"We see significant growth potential in compliance services across the Nordic region. With Eivora, we strengthen our position in Swedish ownership data and improve our ability to develop and scale data- and AI-enabled services in general" says Teppo Paavola, CEO of Enento Group.

In the initial phase, Eivora will operate as a stand-alone company within Enento Group and continue serving its current customers under its own brand.

"Eivora was founded to bring transparency and reliability to ownership data in Sweden. Becoming part of Enento Group gives us the opportunity to further develop our services with a long-term perspective, while continuing to serve our customers with the same focus and agility as before. I'm excited to lead Eivora into its next phase as part of a Nordic group that clearly values compliance as a growth area," says Daniel Andersson, co-founder of Eivora.

The transaction is expected to be completed during Q3/2026 and Eivora will be reported as part of Enento's Sweden segment. The acquisition does not have a significant effect on Enento's business or financial outlook for 2026.

Enento Group Plc
Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 355 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2025 was 152,7 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.

For further information:
Teppo Paavola
CEO
Tel. + 358 10?270 6001

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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