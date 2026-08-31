Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
24/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
73.0615
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
24/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
73.0749
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
25/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
35 000
73.7445
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
25/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
73.7983
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
26/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
35 000
73.8059
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
26/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
73.7250
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
27/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
35 580
72.5952
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
27/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
14 420
72.5897
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
28/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
35 000
72.9232
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
28/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
72.8269
CEUX
TOTAL
215 000
73.2442
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831821142/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE