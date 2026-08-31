LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: Continued rollout of green electricity production from Abandoned Mine Methane

Continued rollout of green electricity production from Abandoned Mine Methane

Two new units started up at Rouvignies: the Group's fleet reaches 19 engines (+27% since June 2026)

Target to double low-carbon electricity production capacity within three years

Pontpierre, France, 31 August 2026 - La Française de l'Énergie (FDE - Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a low-carbon energy producer, today announced the start-up of two new green electricity production units at its Rouvignies site in the Hauts-de-France region.

Antoine Forcinal, CEO of FDE, commented: "Two months after Angres, the commissioning of the Rouvignies site demonstrates the Group's ability to execute its rollout plan on the announced schedule. Each engine brought into production benefits from a power purchase obligation contract with EDF, indexed to inflation and secured over 15 years, which guarantees lasting visibility on the Group's revenues and cash flows. With 19 units now in production and 16 additional engines already secured, we have every lever in place to double our green electricity production capacity within three years and continue creating value for our shareholders."

Two additional green electricity production engines commissioned in August at the Rouvignies site

Following the signing of the Abandoned Mine Methane agreement between the French State and FDE on 8 January 2026, and the prefectoral order of 20 May 2026 formally transferring 18 structures from the State, FDE is continuing to install new production units at these sites.

In line with the announced schedule, following the commissioning of two new units at Angres last June, the Rouvignies site entered production in August with two 1.5 MW engines, identical to the 17 units already installed across FDE's various sites. The gas used comes from borehole S16, one of the 75 decompression boreholes drilled by the State in the 2000s, whose methane content, above 80%, was confirmed by tests carried out by Gazonor prior to its operation.

This installation benefits from the feed-in-tariff contract with EDF at €80 per MWh, indexed to inflation and secured over a 15-year term, providing long-term visibility on the revenues associated with this site.

Production at the Rouvignies site is equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 3,500 households and avoids the emission of 550,000 tons of CO2 equivalent per year, further reinforcing the positive environmental impact of the Group's projects.

Renewed growth of the green electricity production engine fleet, which today forms the core of FDE's energy production infrastructure assets

Since the signing of the Mine Gas agreement earlier this year, FDE has already commissioned 4 new green electricity production engines, bringing the total fleet to 19 units, a 27% increase in production capacity.

The Group has also secured the acquisition of 16 new engines to ensure the progressive rollout of planned installations at new sites over the next three years, with each newly installed engine eligible for the power purchase obligation contract with EDF.

Once all these units are in production, this program is expected to generate close to €18 million in additional annual revenue and €10 million in EBITDA.

Annual revenue and EBITDA from the Mine Gas activity are thus expected to double over the period.

The Group's historic business, the exploitation of Mine Gas for grid injection and green electricity production, forms the foundation of FDE's activities. This business generates secured, recurring revenues and cash flows, from which the Group has been able to build a broader portfolio of activities, including the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) in Norway, whose next site is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2027.

These activities will accelerate FDE's growth, complementing Mine Gas.

FDE is thus continuing the rollout of a diversified portfolio of local energy production infrastructure, designed to support its growth while strengthening the visibility and resilience of its revenues and cash flows. Against a backdrop of strengthened energy sovereignty ambitions and elevated energy prices, this strategy offers a particularly favorable position to sustain long-term value creation.

Next event:

Full-year results to be published on 20 October 2026 after market close.

La Française de l'Énergie is eligible to PEA et PEA-PME

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP Press Contact

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to achieving Net Zero. A specialist in short supply chains and the circular economy, FDE draws on expertise spanning engineering, energy production, and CO2 storage to deliver energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with improved resilience of the ecosystems concerned.



For more information, visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding FDE's outlook and growth strategies and those of its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These statements include indications relating to the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects, and trends concerning its operating results, financial position, and cash position. Although these indications are based on data, assumptions, and estimates that the Group considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risk factors and uncertainties, such that actual results may differ from those anticipated or implied by these indications due to a range of factors, including those described in the documents filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) available on FDE's website ( www.francaisedelenergie.fr ). The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects the indications given by the Group as of the date of this document. Except where legally required, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update this forward-looking information in light of new information or future developments.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99956-cp-rouvignies-31-aout-2026-gb-pdf.pdf