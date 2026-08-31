Vilkyskiu Pienine: VILVI Group unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months of 2026

According to unaudited data, VILVI Group's consolidated sales revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to EUR 185.5 million, representing an increase of 29.9% compared to the same period of 2025 (consolidated sales revenue for the first six months of 2025 amounted to EUR 142.9 million).

The consolidated net profit for the first half of 2026 amounted to EUR 12.6 million, representing an increase of 42.8% compared to the same period of 2025 (consolidated net profit for the first six months of 2025 amounted to EUR 8.8 million). The increase in net profit was significantly impacted by the bargain purchase of Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB. The business combination resulted in a gain of EUR 6,094 thousand.

VILVI Group consists of AB Vilkyškiu pienine, AB Modest, AB Kelmes pienine, UAB Kelmes pienas, AB Pieno logistika, Baltic Dairy Board SIA, and UAB Marijampoles pieno konservai, which joined the Group on 16 January 2026.

VILVI Group's interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and results for the six months of 2026 are attached.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Director of Economics and Finance

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu