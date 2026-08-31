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WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
Frankfurt
31.08.26 | 08:09
15,100 Euro
+0,33 % +0,050
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,10015,95018:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 17:48 Uhr
96 Leser
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Vilkyskiu Pienine: VILVI Group unaudited consolidated financial results for the six months of 2026

According to unaudited data, VILVI Group's consolidated sales revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to EUR 185.5 million, representing an increase of 29.9% compared to the same period of 2025 (consolidated sales revenue for the first six months of 2025 amounted to EUR 142.9 million).

The consolidated net profit for the first half of 2026 amounted to EUR 12.6 million, representing an increase of 42.8% compared to the same period of 2025 (consolidated net profit for the first six months of 2025 amounted to EUR 8.8 million). The increase in net profit was significantly impacted by the bargain purchase of Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB. The business combination resulted in a gain of EUR 6,094 thousand.

VILVI Group consists of AB Vilkyškiu pienine, AB Modest, AB Kelmes pienine, UAB Kelmes pienas, AB Pieno logistika, Baltic Dairy Board SIA, and UAB Marijampoles pieno konservai, which joined the Group on 16 January 2026.

VILVI Group's interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and results for the six months of 2026 are attached.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Director of Economics and Finance
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.