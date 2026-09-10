Vilkyskiu Pienine: The consolidated sales of VILVI Group August 2026

VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, Modest AB, Kelmes pienine AB, Kelmes pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB, Baltic Dairy Board SIA and Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB, which joined the Group on 16 January 2026, consolidated sales for August 2026 amounted EUR 36.41 million - 51.0% increase comparing to August 2025. The consolidated sales of the Group for period January - August 2026 amounted to EUR 257.47 million - 34.4% increase comparing to the same period last year.

In accordance with the recommendations of VILVI Group's auditors, the financial results of Marijampoles pieno konservai UAB are consolidated from 16 January 2026, instead of 1 January as previously applied. As a result, revenue for January-August 2026 was reduced by EUR 2.25 million.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu