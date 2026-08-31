Living Security: Human Risk Management Leaders from Reveal Risk, Bayer, and Labcorp to Speak at HRMCon 2026

Enterprise CISOs and cybersecurity leaders will share real-world lessons for strengthening Workforce Security, advancing Security Behavior Management, and reducing risk across humans and AI agents

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced the full speaker roster for HRMCon 2026, its annual Human Risk Management conference taking place September 10 in Austin, Texas, with a live virtual broadcast available worldwide.

The lineup brings together enterprise practitioners, analysts, cybersecurity strategists, and workforce security leaders from Forrester, Bayer, Labcorp, Reveal Risk, Cybersecurity Insights, and Living Security. Through real-world case studies and strategic discussions, speakers will examine how organizations are building, funding, and operationalizing Human Risk Management programs to reduce cyber risk across employees, privileged users, contractors, and AI agents.

"Security leaders need more than theories about Human Risk Management-they need to understand what it takes to build these programs in the real world," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "This year's speakers will share the decisions, obstacles, data challenges, and business cases behind their programs, giving attendees actionable ideas they can apply within their own organizations."

Enterprise Human Risk Management Leaders Share What Works

Featured speakers include:

Jinan Budge, Vice President and Research Director at Forrester, providing an independent market outlook on Human Risk Management, changing buyer priorities, and the impact of AI-enabled attacks.

Damon DePaolo of CVS Health, sharing insights from building Human Risk Management programs, including how to align stakeholders, validate assumptions with a live-data proof of concept, and establish success criteria that earn organizational support.

Jennifer Miller of Bayer , explaining how Bayer expanded workforce risk visibility across more than half of its workforce in six months without waiting for a perfect data environment.

Ashley Atiles and Alfonso Mancuso of Labcorp , discussing how behavioral intelligence strengthened phishing-resistant multifactor authentication by revealing user friction, workarounds, resistance, and trust gaps.

Aaron Pritz and Jim Wailes of Reveal Risk , showing how security teams can reduce risk by redesigning high-risk business workflows and making secure behavior easier.

Matthew Rosenquist of Cybersecurity Insights , examining the future of autonomous prevention, adaptive controls, and human accountability as AI agents become part of the workforce.

Gary S. Chan, Security Mentalist and CISO, delivering an interactive closing keynote on the psychology of deception, influence, trust, and security decision-making.

The conference will also feature Living Security CEO Ashley Rose and Living Security leaders Kelly Harward and Mike Siegel, who will examine how Human Risk Management must evolve as workforce identities, access patterns, and attack pathways expand beyond employees and email.

Workforce Security Lessons from Complex Enterprises

Speakers will address some of the most persistent challenges facing enterprise cybersecurity and Workforce Security leaders, including:

Building an enterprise business case for Human Risk Management

Aligning security, identity, compliance, and business stakeholders

Advancing from security awareness training to Security Behavior Management

Applying behavioral intelligence to identity and access controls

Connecting workforce risk signals to real-time security actions

Launching an HRM program with a few critical data sources and expanding over time

Measuring reductions in cyber incidents rather than activities alone

Governing access and accountability across humans and AI agents

The sessions will give CISOs, security practitioners, identity leaders, GRC professionals, and Human Risk Management teams actionable guidance for implementing and scaling HRM in complex enterprise environments.

Human Risk Management for Humans and AI Agents

As AI agents and autonomous systems gain access to enterprise data, applications, and workflows, Workforce Security is expanding beyond employee behavior. Security teams must increasingly assess risk across human and non-human identities while establishing clear governance, access controls, accountability, and measurable security outcomes.

HRMCon 2026 will examine how organizations can combine behavioral, identity, and threat intelligence to identify elevated workforce risk, prioritize interventions, and strengthen security controls before incidents occur.

Register for HRMCon 2026

HRMCon 2026 will be held September 10, 2026, at The University of Texas Club in Austin, Texas, with a live virtual broadcast available to attendees worldwide.

View the full HRMCon 2026 agenda and register to attend in person or virtually at:

HRMCon 2026 Human Risk Management Conference

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping organizations identify, measure, and reduce workforce cyber risk across humans and AI agents. Its AI-native Human Risk Management platform combines behavioral, identity, and threat intelligence to predict risk, guide response, and prevent cyber incidents before they occur. By connecting security data to measurable business outcomes, Living Security enables organizations to continuously reduce workforce risk while strengthening organizational resilience.

Media Contact

media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/human-risk-management-leaders-from-reveal-risk-bayer-and-labcorp-1214771