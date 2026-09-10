

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Labcorp (LH) issued its outlook through 2029. The company expects to achieve: compound annual revenue growth between 5% and 8%, adjusted operating margin expansion between 75 and 150 basis points by the end of 2029, compound annual adjusted EPS growth between 8.5% and 11.5%, and compound annual free cash flow growth in line with adjusted earnings growth. Also, Labcorp reaffirmed its 2026 guidance.



Adam Schechter, CEO of Labcorp, said: 'The healthcare landscape is being transformed by scientific innovation, personalized medicine and consumer-directed care, and the strengths of Labcorp will help shape the future of healthcare. Labcorp's growth strategy supports our expectation for above-market performance and underpins our long-term outlook through 2029.'



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Labcorp shares are down 0.03 percent to $321.00.



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