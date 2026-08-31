Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Teva and Trump Administration Announce Intent to Reach Agreement around Affordable Medicines and Supply Chain Security for Patients in the U.S.

PARSIPPANY, N.J. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced a shared commitment with the Trump Administration to lower the cost of select medicines for American patients covered by Medicaid. When finalized, this agreement will support continued investment in scientific innovation and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

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"Teva appreciates the opportunity to work with President Trump and his Administration to expand access and affordability for patients today while enabling continued investment in medicines patients need tomorrow," said Chris Fox, President, Teva USA. "Teva built its business around delivering affordable medicines to Americans, and we share the Administration's commitment to improve access to more affordable medicines while investing in scientific innovation and domestic manufacturing capabilities in the U.S."



Teva remains in active discussions with the Trump Administration to strike a deal anchored in all four of the President's drug pricing priorities. If an agreement is reached, Teva would align U.S. Medicaid pricing for select medicines with pricing in leading developed markets through the GENEROUS (GENErating cost Reductions fOr U.S. Medicaid) framework. The agreement also would include a prospective Most-Favored-Nation (MFN) commitment for applicable future innovative product launches. Additionally, Teva has offered a dedicated reserve of certain active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in support of public health needs and continued investment into U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities. Conditions of the negotiation to reach a final agreement remain confidential.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients' needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Teva's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "should," "expect," "anticipate," "developing," "target," "may," "expand," "intend," "plan," "believe" and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks and uncertainties relating to: the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and related reductions in pharmaceutical pricing, reimbursement and coverage; U.S. Executive Orders issued in April and May 2025 intended to reduce the prices paid for prescription medicines, including most-favored-nation pricing and related regulatory efforts; our ability to execute the agreement with the U.S. administration to lower the cost of select medicines for patients in the U.S. covered by Medicaid while supporting continued investment in scientific innovation and healthcare system resilience; changes in U.S. administration; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; our significant indebtedness, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments; and other factors discussed in this press release, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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