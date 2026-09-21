New Phase 3 analyses of Olanzapine LAI, currently under regulatory review, provided further insights into stabilization, long-term efficacy and treatment-switching strategies

Additional real-world data reinforced UZEDY's clinical and economic benefits in the management of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder care

Regulatory News:

Medincell's partner Teva presented new data on investigational Olanzapine long-acting injectable (LAI) and UZEDY, two treatments utilizing Medincell's proprietary BEPO technology, licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq. The findings were presented at Psych Congress 2026, held from September 15 to 19 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Teva presented new post hoc analyses from the Phase 3 SOLARIS trial evaluating its investigational once-monthly subcutaneous olanzapine LAI for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. In the long-term treatment period, 56% of participants achieved stabilization, only 4% of stabilized participants subsequently relapsed, and 21% of participants treated for at least six months met study criteria for remission. Additional analyses also provided insights into potential treatment-switching approaches from oral and short-acting injectable olanzapine regimens.

Olanzapine LAI remains investigational and is not currently approved by any regulatory authority. A PDUFA decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Teva also presented new real-world evidence for UZEDY, showing favorable treatment continuity among adults with schizophrenia compared with several long-acting injectable antipsychotics and lower healthcare resource utilization compared with once-monthly paliperidone palmitate. Additional analyses evaluated outcomes in adults with bipolar I disorder who switched from oral antipsychotics to UZEDY

Read Teva's full press releases:

New investigational olanzapine LAI data presented at Psych Congress 2026: https://ir.tevapharm.com/news-and-events/press-releases/press-release-details/2026/Teva-Announces-New-Olanzapine-LAI-TEV-749-Post-Hoc-Data-Highlighting-High-Rates-of-Stabilization-and-Long-Term-Efficacy-as-Once-Monthly-Subcutaneous-Injectable-for-the-Treatment-of-Schizophrenia-in-Adults/default.aspx

New real-world data on UZEDY presented at Psych Congress 2026: https://ir.tevapharm.com/news-and-events/press-releases/press-release-details/2026/Teva-Highlights-New-Real-World-Data-Showing-UZEDY-risperidone-Outperforms-Other-Long-Acting-Injectables-in-Keeping-Schizophrenia-Patients-on-Treatment-While-Reducing-Emergency-Care-and-Healthcare-Costs/default.aspx

About Medincell

Medincell (Euronext Paris: MEDCL) is a clinical- and commercial-stage innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company developing and licensing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO BEPO Star technologies, which enables controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable depot.

Risperidone LAI was the first treatment based on BEPO technology to receive FDA approval, initially for schizophrenia in April 2023 (one- and two-month dosing), and subsequently for Bipolar I Disorder in October 2025 (one-month dosing). It is marketed in the United States by Teva under the brand name UZEDY

A New Drug Application (NDA) for Olanzapine LAI as a once-monthly treatment for schizophrenia in adults was submitted to the U.S. FDA in December 2025 by Medincell's partner, Teva. U.S. FDA accepted Teva's New NDA for Olanzapine LAI on February 20, 2026. A European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) was also accepted by EMA in May 2026.

Medincell's investigational pipeline includes numerous innovative therapeutic candidates in various stages of development, from formulation to Phase 3 clinical trials. We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to advance global health through new treatment options.

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Medincell employs over 150 people representing more than 27 nationalities.

medincell.com

UZEDY is a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medincell's BEPO technology is licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq, a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

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Contacts:

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023

Nicolas Mérigeau Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Media Relations

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Alban Dufumier

Investor Relations France

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94