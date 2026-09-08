Regulatory News:

Medincell (Paris:MEDCL):

The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at Medincell's headquarters (3 rue des Frères Lumière, 34830 Jacou, France) on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. CEST.

The notice was published in the "BALO" (French): https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/telechargements/BALO/pdf/2026/0826/202608262603475.pdf

The resolutions proposed for voting at the General Assembly include:

Approval of the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2025-2026 fiscal year and allocation of the result;

Election of a new independent board member, seasoned professional in the pharmaceutical field: Ms. Elisabeth Svanberg;

Approval of existing related-party agreements;

Approval of executive compensation elements, including the budget allocated to Board of Directors' remuneration;

Approval of executive compensation policies;

Delegations granted to the Board of Directors to carry out, if necessary, capital increases or reductions, share cancellations, or issuance of securities granting access to capital.

All shareholders of the company are invited to attend the meeting or to follow it live (French only) on the company's website via the link https://www.medincell.com/fr/assemblee-generale-2026-enregistrement/

The secure remote voting system via the Votaccess platform will remain open until September 29, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. CEST.

Medincell will hold a video conference (French only) on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. CEST to present the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and answer questions from shareholders. Connection link: https://www.medincell.com/fr/assemblee-generale-2026-reunion-preparatoire/ Shareholders can already send their questions to communication@medincell.com, or ask them live during the meeting. A translated transcript of the video conference will be available on Medincell's website after the event.

Terms and conditions of participation to the Annual General Meeting

Medincell strongly encourages all its shareholders to exercise their voting rights, either by remote voting, which must be cast before the General Meeting, or during the General Meeting for shareholders present in person.

Medincell shareholders who wish to vote remotely may do so before the General Meeting as follows:

Internet voting will be available and should be used as a priority: the secure voting platform Votaccess is open from Wednesday, 9, September 2026 at 12 p.m. to 29 September 2026 at 3 p.m. CEST. Shareholders will be able to vote by Internet or give their proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting until the day before the General Meeting (i.e. 29 September 2026) at 3 p.m. CEST.

Shareholders may also vote by post following the procedures set out in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires on August 26, 2026. The deadline for receipt of forms is September 25, 2026.

All shareholders may send their written questions, either by registered letter with a return receipt requested addressed to the Chairman of the Board at the company's registered office (3 rue des Frères Lumière, 34830 Jacou) or by e-mail to AG@medincell.com, no later than the fourth business day preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. September 24, 2026). A certificate of account registration must accompany the questions.

As the company cannot verify the identity of the persons attending the meeting remotely, only the persons physically present will be able to ask questions during the General Meeting.

Availability of documents relating to the General Meeting

The notice of meeting, valid as notice of convocation, which includes the agenda, draft resolutions, and the main terms of participation and voting at the Shareholders' Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires No. 102 of August 26, 2026.

The preparatory documents and information relating to this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the legal and regulatory conditions and posted on the Company's website: https://www.medincell.com/general-meeting/

Shareholders are invited to consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company's website: https://www.medincell.com/general-meeting/

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company developing and licensing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO BEPO Star technologies, which enables controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable depot.

Risperidone LAI was the first treatment based on BEPO technology to receive FDA approval, initially for schizophrenia in April 2023, and subsequently for Bipolar I Disorder in October 2025. It is marketed in the United States by Teva under the brand name UZEDY. Medincell's risperidone LAI was also approved for schizophrenia in Canada and South Korea in 2025.

A New Drug Application (NDA) for Olanzapine LAI as a once-monthly treatment for schizophrenia in adults was submitted to the U.S. FDA in December 2025 by Medincell's partner, Teva. U.S. FDA accepted Teva's New NDA for Olanzapine LAI on February 20, 2026. A European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) was also accepted by EMA in May 2026.

Medincell's investigational pipeline includes numerous innovative therapeutic candidates in various stages of development, from formulation to Phase 3 clinical trials. We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to advance global health through new treatment options.

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Medincell employs over 150 people representing more than 27 nationalities.

medincell.com

UZEDY et SteadyTeq are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908227178/en/

Contacts:

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@MedinCell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86



Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@MedinCell.com +1 (646) 991-4023



Nicolas Mérigeau

Media Relations

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94



Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Alban Dufumier

Investor Relations France

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94