New Phase 3 analyses of Olanzapine LAI, currently under regulatory review, provided further insights into stabilization, long-term efficacy and treatment-switching strategies

Additional real-world data reinforced UZEDY's clinical and economic benefits in the management of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder care

Medincell's partner Teva presented new data on investigational Olanzapine long-acting injectable (LAI) and UZEDY, two treatments utilizing Medincell's proprietary BEPO technology, licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq. The findings were presented at Psych Congress 2026, held from September 15 to 19 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Teva presented new post hoc analyses from the Phase 3 SOLARIS trial evaluating its investigational once-monthly subcutaneous olanzapine LAI for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. In the long-term treatment period, 56% of participants achieved stabilization, only 4% of stabilized participants subsequently relapsed, and 21% of participants treated for at least six months met study criteria for remission. Additional analyses also provided insights into potential treatment-switching approaches from oral and short-acting injectable olanzapine regimens.

Olanzapine LAI remains investigational and is not currently approved by any regulatory authority. A PDUFA decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Teva also presented new real-world evidence for UZEDY, showing favorable treatment continuity among adults with schizophrenia compared with several long-acting injectable antipsychotics and lower healthcare resource utilization compared with once-monthly paliperidone palmitate. Additional analyses evaluated outcomes in adults with bipolar I disorder who switched from oral antipsychotics to UZEDY

Read Teva's full press releases:

New investigational olanzapine LAI data presented at Psych Congress 2026: https://ir.tevapharm.com/news-and-events/press-releases/press-release-details/2026/Teva-Announces-New-Olanzapine-LAI-TEV-749-Post-Hoc-Data-Highlighting-High-Rates-of-Stabilization-and-Long-Term-Efficacy-as-Once-Monthly-Subcutaneous-Injectable-for-the-Treatment-of-Schizophrenia-in-Adults/default.aspx

New real-world data on UZEDY presented at Psych Congress 2026: https://ir.tevapharm.com/news-and-events/press-releases/press-release-details/2026/Teva-Highlights-New-Real-World-Data-Showing-UZEDY-risperidone-Outperforms-Other-Long-Acting-Injectables-in-Keeping-Schizophrenia-Patients-on-Treatment-While-Reducing-Emergency-Care-and-Healthcare-Costs/default.aspx

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company developing and licensing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

medincell.com

UZEDY is a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medincell's BEPO technology is licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq, a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

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Contacts:

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86



Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023