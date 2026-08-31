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WKN: 858523 | ISIN: JP3256000005 | Ticker-Symbol: KY4
Frankfurt
31.08.26 | 15:25
14,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
KYOWA KIRIN CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KYOWA KIRIN CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,00014,20022:33
13,90014,20021:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 22:22 Uhr
123 Leser
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Kyowa Kirin, Inc.: Kyowa Kirin Announces Agreement with U.S. Administration to Reduce Treatment Costs for Americans

  • Strengthens Kyowa Kirin's commitment to expanding access to medicines
  • Reinforces investment in U.S. manufacturing and innovation

TOKYO and PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (TSE:4151, Kyowa Kirin), a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced a voluntary agreement with the U.S. government to improve access and lower the cost of medicines for American patients.

As part of the agreement, the company will participate in the GENEROUS model, in which certain medicines are offered to state Medicaid patients at a discount, and will launch applicable new products in other developed countries with a more balanced pricing framework. The detailed terms of the agreement remain confidential. Additionally, the company reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce to defer Section 232 tariffs.

"This agreement reflects our ongoing efforts to advocate for broad patient access; we believe in the importance of strengthening the resilience and viability of health systems worldwide and stand ready to work constructively on global initiatives that support access to life-changing therapies," said Abdul Mullick, Ph.D., President and CEO of Kyowa Kirin. "We appreciate our ongoing partnership with the U.S. government and believe this is a pragmatic step toward offering breakthrough medicines to patients. This paves the way for us to further biopharmaceutical innovation in the U.S. while advancing progress in orphan diseases worldwide."

Kyowa Kirin has a strong history of scientific innovation and investment in orphan diseases and recognizes the role the U.S. plays in biopharmaceutical innovation and advancement. The company's meaningful investment and operating footprint in the U.S. include:

  • A new $530 million state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility under construction in Sanford, NC. The site, recently selected for the new FDA PreCheck Pilot Program, will develop and produce biologic therapies and is expected to be operational in 2027.
  • The company's research facility in La Jolla, CA, which has been active for nearly 30 years, identifies antibody and cell-therapy targets for new medicines.
  • Kyowa Kirin's North America Headquarters, based in Princeton, NJ.

About Kyowa Kirin
Kyowa Kirin aims to discover and deliver novel medicines and treatments with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, we have invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 70 years and are currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients with high unmet medical needs, such as bone & mineral, intractable hematological diseases/haemato-oncology, and rare diseases. A shared commitment to our values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites us across the globe. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at:?www.KyowaKirin.com

CONTACT:

Hannah Silver, media.northamerica.bt@kyowakirin.com (Media, U.S.)
Stacey Minton, stacey.minton@kyowakirin.com (Media, Global)
Nobuyuki Manita, nobuyuki.manita.yj@kyowakirin.com (Investors)


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.