

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (KYKOY), a Japanese pharmaceutical company, on Monday reported significantly higher profit for the first half of 2026, driven by growth in revenue, primarily reflecting strong sales of global strategic products in North America and EMEA, as well as increased revenue from technology out-licensing



Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 30.618 billion yen, or 58.48 yen per basic share, from 16.320 billion yen, or 31.18 yen per basic share, a year earlier.



Core profit surged to 54.060 billion yen or 103.26 yen per share from 27.351 billion yen or 52.25 yen per share last year.



Profit before tax rose to 37.465 billion yen from 21.977 billion yen in the prior-year period.



Core operating profit increased 79.6% to 66.149 billion yen from 36.831 billion last year.



Revenue grew to 263.629 billion yen from 230.654 billion yen a year earlier.



Kyowa Kirin expects full-year 2026 revenue to increase 4.7% year on year to 520 billion yen, with core operating profit projected to rise 18.4% to 130 billion yen.



The company forecasts profit of 75 billion yen, an increase of 11.9%, with basic earnings per share expected to be 143.27 yen. It also expects core profit to grow 22% to 103 billion yen, with basic core earnings per share of 196.76 yen.



In Tokyo, Kyowa Kirin shares closed down 1.53% at 2,515.50 yen.



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