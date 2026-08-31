

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hodo Inc. has recalled its Chili Crisp Lightly Fried Tofu after concerns involving certain batches of the product. The recall, initiated on August 7, affects 8-ounce packages of Hodo Chili Crisp Lightly Fried Tofu with UPC 850565007842.



The recall covers 10,084 cases containing six units each, 486 cases containing 30 units each and 166 individual units. The affected products were distributed across 29 states, including California, Florida, Illinois,



New York, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. Specific lot codes and best-by dates are listed in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recall enforcement report.



Consumers who have the recalled tofu are advised not to eat it. The product should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. Hodo did not issue a separate public recall announcement, while the FDA had not provided additional consumer instructions.



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