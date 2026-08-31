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WKN: A0DN9X | ISIN: FO000A0DN9X4 | Ticker-Symbol: B3W
Frankfurt
01.09.26 | 08:02
0,576 Euro
+1,05 % +0,006
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5680,71010:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 23:48 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Atlantic Petroleum P/F: Atlantic Petroleum - Condensed Consolidated Interim Report - 2nd Quarter 2026

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2026-08-31 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) today posts its 2nd quarter results for 2026. This announcement should be read in conjunction with Atlantic Petroleum's Condensed Consolidated Interim Report, which is released separately and posted on the Company's website.

Highlights for Q2 2026:

G&A cost was DKK 0.8MM
Operating loss was DKK 2.7MM
Net loss was DKK 2.9MM
Earnings per share DKK -0.78
Net assets/share-holders equity was DKK -119.6MM

Mark T. Højgaard, CEO commented:

The first half of 2026 was dominated by the finalisation of the debt restructuring agreement signed with our main creditors on 30 April. Once the outstanding payment to Betri Banki has been transferred, the Group's total debt will be reduced by DKK 98.3 million - a critical step in strengthening our financial position.

At the same time, the permanent loss of production from the Orlando field has required a material impairment of our Orlando-related assets, and underlines the need to secure new sources of production for the Group. Together, the completed restructuring and a strengthened balance sheet give us a firmer foundation from which to pursue future activities.

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.: 13/2026

Issued: 31-08-2026

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O.Box 1228
FO-110 Torshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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