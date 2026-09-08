Atlantic Petroleum P/F: Atlantic Petroleum - Result of the Extraordinary General Meeting 8th September 2026

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2026-09-08 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) held an Extraordinary General Meeting in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands.

Petur Even Djurhuus was elected Chairman of the Meeting.

The Board proposed for the election as board members: Mourits Joensen, Zvonimir Mrdalo and Halgir Winther Arge. The General Meeting elected the board members proposed by the Board.

Proposal to change the Articles of Association of the Company to give the Board of Directors authorization to increase the Share Capital by subscription of new Share Capital with pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders. The proposed change was presented and approved by the General Meeting.

Proposal to change the Articles of Association of the Company to give the Board of Directors authorization to increase the Share Capital by subscription of new share capital without pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders. The proposed change was presented and approved by the General Meeting.

Proposal to change the Articles of Association of the Company to give the Board of Directors authorization to issue convertible notes. The proposed change was presented and approved by the General Meeting.

The Board constituted itself with Mourits Joensen as Chairman and Halgir Winther Arge as Deputy Chairman.

New board member Halgir Winther Arge holds a MSc in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University. He has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry, having worked as a petroleum engineer with Atlantic Petroleum and the Austrian oil and gas company OMV across North Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

New board member Zvonimir Mrdalo holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Aberdeen, a MSc in Economics from the University of Oxford, and a MA in Economic Science (First Class Honours) from the University of Aberdeen. He has extensive experience in statistics, equity investing, financial modelling, and the oil and gas sector, and lectures in Business Economics, Corporate Finance, and Aquaculture Economics.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, ( markh@petroleum.fo ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.14/2026

Issued 08-09-2026

P/F Atlantic Petroleum

Lucas Debesargøta 8

P.O. Box 1228

FO-110 Tórshavn

Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo