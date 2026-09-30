Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieselbe Arbeit, dieselbe Rechnung, der vierfache Bruttogewinn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DN9X | ISIN: FO000A0DN9X4 | Ticker-Symbol: B3W
Frankfurt
01.10.26 | 08:03
0,620 Euro
-1,90 % -0,012
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6320,74012:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 23:54 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantic Petroleum P/F: Application for an Exploration and Production Licence in the Faroe Islands under the Open Door Licensing Regime

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2026-09-30 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today P/F Atlantic Petroleum (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) has submitted an Application for an Exploration and Production Licence in the Faroe Islands under the Open Door Licensing Regime.

Atlantic Petroleum has today, through an associated company currently under formation, submitted an application to Jarðfeingi for an exploration and production licence in the Faroe Islands.

Atlantic Petroleum will hold a 40% carried equity interest in the company applying for the licence.

Following submission of the application under the Open Door Licensing Regime, a licence may be granted following a public notice announcing that an application has been received by Jarðfeingi.

Other interested parties may apply for the same area, or parts thereof, subject to an application deadline of at least ninety days from the date of the public notice.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.15/2026

Issued 30-09-2026

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
P.O. Box 1228
FO-110 Tórshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.