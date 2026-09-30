Atlantic Petroleum P/F: Application for an Exploration and Production Licence in the Faroe Islands under the Open Door Licensing Regime

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2026-09-30 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today P/F Atlantic Petroleum (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) has submitted an Application for an Exploration and Production Licence in the Faroe Islands under the Open Door Licensing Regime.

Atlantic Petroleum has today, through an associated company currently under formation, submitted an application to Jarðfeingi for an exploration and production licence in the Faroe Islands.

Atlantic Petroleum will hold a 40% carried equity interest in the company applying for the licence.

Following submission of the application under the Open Door Licensing Regime, a licence may be granted following a public notice announcing that an application has been received by Jarðfeingi.

Other interested parties may apply for the same area, or parts thereof, subject to an application deadline of at least ninety days from the date of the public notice.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, ( markh@petroleum.fo ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.15/2026

Issued 30-09-2026

P/F Atlantic Petroleum

P.O. Box 1228

FO-110 Tórshavn

Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo