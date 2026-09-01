Infineon Technologies AG: Infineon and Tack One win SICC Award for Best Technological Collaboration

Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC) honors Infineon and Tack One for Best Technological Collaboration and as finalist for Most Sustainable Collaboration.

FloodFinder, a smart urban flood monitoring system, combines Infineon's sensing and semiconductor technologies with Tack One's ultra-low-power IoT expertise to deliver real-time, accurate flood detection.

The palm-sized, solar-powered solution is designed for scalable deployment in urban and rural communities, helping improve flood preparedness and climate resilience.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd and Tack One Pte Ltd have been recognized by Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC) as the winner of the "Best Technological Collaboration" category and as a finalist in the "Most Sustainable Collaboration" category at the 2026 SICC Awards ceremony, for their partnership in developing FloodFinder, a smart urban flood monitoring system.

The collaboration between the two companies has produced FloodFinder, a patent-pending, self-sustaining system that enables rapid, real-time flood data collection without the need for external infrastructure. By combining Infineon's advanced sensing and semiconductor technologies with Tack One's expertise in ultra-low-power IoT system design, wireless communication, deployment and cloud integration, the solution delivers precise water-level detection through pressure and environmental sensing.

Designed for both urban and rural deployment, FloodFinder helps enhance flood preparedness and supports data-driven decision-making for government agencies and communities, even when the energy grid is down. The system is already protecting communities across Brunei, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand.

"We are proud to receive this recognition from SICC for our collaboration with Infineon," said Justin Zhang, CEO of Tack One Pte Ltd. "FloodFinder was developed to address a critical gap in urban flood monitoring by combining advanced sensing with ultra-low-power IoT innovation. The result is a practical, scalable and sustainable solution that can be deployed where it is needed most."

"Together with Tack One, we have developed a solution that brings together advanced sensing, efficient system design and ease of deployment to address an urgent environmental challenge using Infineon's state-of-the-art XENSIV sensors," said CS Chua, President and Managing Director of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific. "This recognition from SICC highlights the strength of cross-industry collaboration in creating technologies that are not only innovative and cost-effective, but also scalable, sustainable and capable of delivering meaningful impact for communities."

The partnership demonstrates how deep technical collaboration between a Singapore-based IoT hardware company and a global semiconductor leader can go beyond a traditional supplier-customer model. Together, Tack One and Infineon co-developed a solution that reduces reliance on external infrastructure, supports energy efficiency and enables scalable adoption in infrastructure-limited environments.

The SICC Awards recognition highlights the role of cross-industry innovation in building resilient, sustainable solutions that address pressing real-world challenges.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September 2025) and generated revenue of about €14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

This press release is available online at www.infineon.com/press

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Media contact

Moses Mok

e-Mail: moses.mok@infineon.com

Tel.: +6597729383

About Tack One

Tack One Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based IoT hardware and location intelligence company. Its Tack EVO line designs ultra-low-power, infrastructure-light IoT systems, including FloodFinder, a self-sustaining flood monitoring solution now deployed across Brunei, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand, for utilities and government agencies managing climate and water risk. Its Tack GPS line, paired with the OurSphere app, brings the same hybrid connectivity and cloud engineering to consumer location tracking for families, pets and valuables. Across both lines, Tack One focuses on practical, scalable engineering that performs reliably even where power and network infrastructure are limited.

Further information is available at www.tackevo.com and www.tackgps.app

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