Collaboration combines carrier-grade LoRaWAN connectivity with award-winning smart street lighting technology to accelerate smart city transformation

Netmore Group, the leading network operator and platform provider for Massive IoT, today announced that Flashnet, a Lucy Group company and global leader in intelligent street lighting solutions, has joined Netmore's Pulse Partner Program. The partnership marks another important milestone in Netmore's growing ecosystem, combining best-in-class connectivity with proven smart infrastructure solutions to accelerate the digital transformation of cities and utilities around the world.

Driven by rapid urbanisation, government sustainability mandates, and the accelerating rollout of smart city programs worldwide, smart street lighting is increasingly recognized as the entry point for smart city transformation and one of the fastest-growing segments of the global IoT infrastructure market. As municipalities and utilities continue to modernize critical infrastructure, this partnership provides a scalable and reliable framework for implementing intelligent street lighting systems that reduce energy consumption, optimize maintenance operations, and improve public safety, all with a clear and rapid return on investment. At the same time, it establishes an interoperable digital foundation upon which municipalities can build broader smart city applications, extending far beyond lighting and supporting the next generation of smart city services, innovation, and long-term urban digital transformation.

As a Pulse Program member, Flashnet gains access to Netmore's technical enablement services, partner management and operations support, and co-marketing programs. Together, the companies will jointly pursue go-to-market initiatives focused on customer education, regional business development, and migration support for cities, utilities, and solution providers seeking to modernize existing street lighting infrastructure.

"Joining the Netmore Pulse Partner Program gives us access to one of the world's most extensive carrier-grade LoRaWAN networks and a partner who shares our commitment to delivering real, lasting value for cities and utilities," said Alexandru Buzatu, CCO at Flashnet. "By combining inteliLIGHT's intelligence with Netmore's connectivity infrastructure, we can offer customers a faster, lower-risk path to smart street lighting and a foundation they can build on as their smart city ambitions grow. We're excited about what we can achieve together."

With more than two decades of experience developing IoT-based smart city technologies, Flashnet has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in smart street lighting. In 2015, the company introduced the world's first LoRaWAN street lighting controller, helping accelerate the adoption of large-scale connected lighting networks and paving the way for a new generation of smart city infrastructure. Its award-winning inteliLIGHT platform currently manages more than 1.5 million connected streetlights worldwide, deployed in over 150 cities across more than 60 countries on six continents, delivering lamp-level control, real-time monitoring, adaptive lighting, predictive maintenance, and advanced analytics that help customers improve operational efficiency while supporting sustainability objectives. Landmark projects include Washington D.C. (USA), Brussels (Belgium), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Athens (Greece), Reykjavik (Iceland) and many others.

"Having Flashnet join the Pulse Program is a strong signal of the smart lighting market continuing to move toward open, interoperable solutions that deliver measurable outcomes for municipalities and utilities," said Frederik Oliver, VP Growth at Netmore. "Together, we're making it significantly easier for cities around the world to modernize their lighting infrastructure and use it as a springboard for broader smart city ambitions. The inteliLIGHT platform is exactly the kind of proven, scalable technology our program is built to support."

The addition of Flashnet further expands the Netmore Pulse Partner Program, an ecosystem of trusted technology providers committed to delivering interoperable, standards-based IoT solutions over carrier-grade LoRaWAN networks. By bringing together connectivity, devices, applications, and implementation expertise, the program helps customers accelerate digital transformation while reducing deployment risk and simplifying procurement, helping municipalities avoid vendor lock-in while building future-ready urban infrastructure.

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is the leading global network operator and platform provider for Massive IoT, powering the world's most advanced and sustainability-focused solutions for utilities, buildings, cities, and other markets that benefit from sensor-connected environments. With a decade of innovation and leadership in IoT platform development and network operations, Netmore continues to set the standard for IoT excellence. Netmore operates in 18 countries and is backed by Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About FLASHNET

FLASHNET is a global technology leader in smart street lighting and smart city infrastructure, integrating advanced IT, energy and telecommunications technologies into innovative hardware and software solutions. Founded in 2005, the company helps municipalities and utilities worldwide improve energy efficiency, optimize operations and build the digital foundations for smarter, more sustainable cities. Since 2022, FLASHNET has been part of the UK-based Lucy Group.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

James Gerber

Crackle Communications

+1 508-233-3391

netmore@cracklepr.com

Netmore Contact:

Ken Lynch

VP, Global Marketing

+1 617-877-5393

ken.lynch@netmoregroup.com