Roaming with Digita provides seamless cross-border coverage while driving convergence toward a true global LoRaWAN network

Netmore Group, the leading network operator for Massive IoT, today announced that Cibicom has selected Netmore's Operator Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to operate, optimize, and scale its nationwide LoRaWAN network for Internet of Things (IoT) deployments. Cibicom is the largest LoRaWAN network operator in Denmark and provides critical communication infrastructure for nationwide broadcast and LTE450 services as well as tier 3 data center solutions and B2B fiber connectivity. The partnership means that Cibicom will replace its existing LoRaWAN Network Server with Netmore's ThingPark Platform and that the Parties will work strategically together to ensure Danish customers can benefit from comprehensive and reliable LoRaWAN connectivity across Denmark.

By leveraging Netmore's carrier-grade platform, Cibicom gains enhanced network scalability, seamless roaming, and high-availability features, improving its delivery of reliable, cost-effective connectivity to customers in utilities, energy management, manufacturing, healthcare, and other critical infrastructure and essential business segments.

Mette Slesvig, CEO Cibicom A/S, CEO of Cibicom, said: "Partnering with Netmore allows Cibicom to enhance our nationwide LoRaWAN infrastructure, ensuring we are in a strong position to adapt to evolving requirements and able to support new and emerging applications. With IoT and managed services becoming increasingly important, this partnership enables us to operate a highly efficient IoT network for our data-driven customers and strengthens Denmark's position in Massive IoT. At Cibicom, we are committed to delivering the best IoT solutions on Denmark's leading network, and this partnership guarantees just that."

Combined with Netmore's partnership with Digita in Finland and other public network deployments, this partnership establishes seamless LoRaWAN coverage across the entire Nordic region, including robust roaming capabilities for devices along the Nordic transport corridor. Together, these partnerships enable reliable cross-border applications in transportation, logistics, and environmental monitoring, driving greater operational efficiency and sustainability throughout the Nordics.

Ove Anebygd, CEO of Netmore, said: "This strategic partnership with Cibicom executes on our vision of enabling operators to deliver carrier-grade nationwide IoT connectivity while eliminating network fragmentation and contributing to unified, high-performance connectivity regionally and worldwide. With Netmore's ThingPark Platform, Cibicom can focus on innovation and customer value in Denmark, while contributing to broader ecosystem synergies."

Janne Rannikko, VP, IoT at Digita, said: "Digita's nationwide LoRaWAN network in Finland provides a strong foundation for Nordic interoperability as IoT deployments scale across borders. Delivering reliable cross-market connectivity requires carrier-grade infrastructure and operational discipline. This partnership extends that to customers in utilities, logistics, and other critical sectors operating across the Nordic region."

For more information, contact Netmore at: https://netmoregroup.com/contact-us/

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is the leading global network operator for Massive IoT, powering the world's most advanced and sustainability-focused solutions for utilities, buildings, cities, and other markets that benefit from sensor-connected environments. With a decade of innovation and leadership in IoT platform development and network operations, Netmore continues to set the standard for IoT excellence. Netmore operates in 18 countries and is backed by Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

About Cibicom

Cibicom A/S is Denmark's leading critical digital infrastructure provider, operating the national radio/TV broadcast network, a nationwide LoRaWAN IoT network, and data centers. With a focus on reliable, open connectivity, Cibicom collects data from sensors across Denmark to support smart solutions in various sectors. While headquartered in Ballerup, our localized service teams ensure nationwide coverage, delivering robust and innovative services across the IoT, broadcast, and telecom industries. For more information, visit www.cibicom.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914844528/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

James Gerber

Crackle Communications

+1 508-233-3391

netmore@cracklepr.com

Netmore Contact:

Ken Lynch

VP, Global Marketing

+1 617-877-5393

ken.lynch@netmoregroup.com

Cibicom Contact:

Louis Lütken

Client Executive IoT

+45 7011 8011

lolu@cibicom.dk