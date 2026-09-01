Alessia Demetz, Founder CEO of Alesya de Monaco LTD, headquartered in London and the Principality of Monaco, created ADM Club a business model built on a vertical digital architecture and designed for global scalability operating at the intersection of luxury craftsmanship and an international network of high-net-worth connoisseurs. This powerful, disruptive vision bringing hyper-curated craft direct to the customer translates into digital form the role once played by patrons within Renaissance courts.

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Credits: Photo courtesy of ADM Club. Photography by Martin Morrell.

Designed from the outset to enable the model to scale, this architecture supports both the development of the ADM Club network and deployment with international partners, opening the way to collaborations with operators and organisations that reach high-spending audiences.

ADM Club is now entering a new phase of expansion across its network of selected ateliers and members, with the objective of doubling both by year-end and supporting growth through a series of international pop-ups in major European cities. Just as the Medici and other European Renaissance houses brought together artists, master craftsmen and patrons within networks built on talent, savoir-faire, culture, trust and reputation, ADM Club has digitally reinterpreted this intermediary role, replacing the physical court with a technology infrastructure.

In a digital market dominated by standardised tech solutions, Demetz chose to develop the entire stack including the app on the App Store and Google Play and the website https://adm.club on a proprietary vertical architecture built around her business model. The software natively integrates sensitive data protection, privacy, security and member access management, making technology and digital experience structural components of operations and scalability.

Born in 1990, Demetz has built an international career spanning architecture, design, branding, business and luxury hospitality, with studies at Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Universität Innsbruck, Sup de Luxe in Paris and Il Sole 24 Ore Business School in Milan. For more than a decade, she has worked alongside her father, architect Hugo Demetz, at DemetzArch, the family architectural studio specialising in five-star hotel projects. In that context, she identified a recurring market paradox: highly specialised independent ateliers capable of producing bespoke pieces for discerning clients and private collectors often lack visibility and a structured sales channel. After developing pilot projects between Monaco, London and Dubai to validate the model, Demetz began building ADM Club in 2023.

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