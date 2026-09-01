Electrolux Group: IFA 2026: Premium brand AEG challenges the expected with its first ever pasta hob and a celebration of The Art of Hosting

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group's premium brand AEG takes center stage at IFA 2026 with a portfolio of innovations that challenge the expected. Headlining the lineup is OnePot Pasta, the first hob from AEG with a dedicated pasta cooking function. Visitors will also discover the new AEG Design Collection, which reimagines small domestic appliances as statement pieces for the home. The showcase also includes the ultra-light AEG ErgoMini vacuum cleaner, which can vacuum as well as inflate, and the ultra-slim AEG Trilobite 8000 GEN2 robot vacuum cleaner. Bringing these innovations together is The Art of Hosting, a celebration of how challenging the expected can transform everyday experiences.

"At AEG, challenging the expected is not a slogan, it is how we approach every product we make," says Leandro Jasiocha, Head of Region EMEA at Electrolux Group. "This year that means a hob that cooks a pasta dish without the need of guesswork or constant monitoring. It means a design collection built to be as expressive as it is functional, and floor care that proves the smallest products can deliver the biggest results. It also means a fabric care range built on decades of expertise in caring for the clothes people love most. Every innovation on show at IFA 2026 is proof of that approach; of what happens when you don't settle for the obvious and push for unexpected."

World premiere: The first hob from AEG with a dedicated pasta cooking function

Hot on the heels of last year's PizzaExpert, the oven that cooks restaurant-quality pizza in just two and a half minutes[1], the German brand is back at IFA 2026 with another first: a hob with a dedicated pasta cooking function. The new AEG 7000 series OnePot Pasta hob does exactly what it sounds like. Select the number of portions, add the ingredients to the accompanying pot, close the lid and in 15 minutes [2], pasta al dente with a naturally creamy sauce. No constant watching, no guesswork, the hob does the hard work. Only the finishing touches remain. From a Carbonara-style to Lemon Thyme and Asian-inspired pasta, OnePot Pasta delivers a range of delicious results.

As for OnePot Pasta's performance, AEG partnered with the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo (Italy) for a blind sensory test with more than 100 participants. Comparing a tomato sauce recipe prepared with OnePot Pasta against the traditional cooking method, the results confirmed with confidence that OnePot Pasta delivers an enjoyable taste and texture[3].

The AEG 7000 is the SaphirMatt extractor hob with a multi-award-winning surface[4], a surface with up to ten times fewer visible scratches than a standard hob surface[5].

World premiere: AEG ErgoMini, an ultra-light handheld vacuum cleaner designed with cyclonic technology

Making its world premiere at IFA 2026, the AEG ErgoMini is an ultra-light, grab-and-go vacuum cleaner that delivers up to 100% dust pick-up[6]. Weighing in at just 0.55kg, it uses cyclonic technology to separate dust and debris before it reaches the filter. This reduces clogging while maintaining strong suction for up to three times longer between filter cleans than other leading lightweight hand-held vacuum cleaners in the same class[7].

Also new for IFA 2026 is the ultra-thin AEG Trilobite 8000 GEN2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Measuring just 7.89 cm - less than the height of a standard can of drink - it navigates precisely to master even hard-to-reach spaces. It vacuums, mops, self-dries and most importantly, it delivers next-level cleaning with up to 40% more suction power[8] and up to 100% large-debris pick-up[9].

Small appliances with big performance arrive at IFA 2026

The AEG Design Collection arrives at IFA 2026 to show that small domestic appliances can be as expressive as any other design choice in the home. Fusing German-inspired design with intuitive technology, the collection has been recognized with a Red Dot Design Award[10], an internationally recognized symbol of innovation and usability.

The standout product is the AEG 3-in-1 Pizza Oven with Air Fry, combining a pizza oven, air fryer, and full-function oven in a space-saving design. With new research from AEG showing 86% of European pizza lovers eating pizza primarily at home, and nearly three in five saying they would cook pizza from scratch more often if they could consistently achieve restaurant-quality results, the demand for a better home pizza experience is clear[11].

Completing the collection are a toaster, kettle, filter coffee maker, and espresso machine, each sharing the same design philosophy. Pure aesthetics, architectural clarity and reliable performance come together to form a cohesive kitchen lineup that is both a precise tool and a statement piece.

Laundry solutions tackle wool anxiety

According to the latest research from AEG, 67% of Europeans don't fully trust their washing machine when it comes to washing woolen garments[12]. This year at IFA 2026, AEG will be celebrating its years-long association with The Woolmark Company, the global authority on wool[13]. AEG has produced a broad Woolmark-certified laundry range across washers, dryers and washer-dryers[14] and it was also the first appliance brand to achieve Woolmark Green certification, the highest level of Woolmark accreditation for its tumble dryers.

Every AEG washer dryer carries Woolmark Blue certification, with drum motion adapted to the fabric type. For drying, the 9000X AbsoluteCare Pro tumble dryer features 3DScan Technology, scanning deep into garments to read humidity levels and ensure even drying throughout.

Scandinavian design takes the spotlight as Electrolux increases its IFA presence

Alongside AEG, the Electrolux brand brings a more prominent presence to IFA 2026. The journey on show is one of Scandinavian design flair and charm. The Electrolux Nordic Timeless Collection brings calm, considered design to the kitchen counter, while Swedish-inspired simplicity defines a new dishwasher range built around QuickSelect 2.0, a single slide that puts consumers in control of time and energy. In laundry, WashLifeBalance takes its lead from the Swedish concept of fika, the idea of stepping back to make space for what matters. Across every category, the same calm, human-centric design runs through the Electrolux stand.

The Art of Hosting: AEG turns everyday gatherings into moments of originality

Beyond its innovations across taste, care and wellbeing, AEG is introducing The Art of Hosting at IFA 2026, a new perspective on how changing trends at home are shaping the way people come together. According to new research from AEG, 70% of Europeans agree that the best hosts are the ones who do things their own way, rather than following convention[15].

Across a five-day program, visitors to the AEG stand can explore The Art of Hosting through live cooking demonstrations, chef-led experiences, interactive challenges and wellbeing activations. International chefs and content creators including Paola Freire (Spain), Douglas McMaster (United Kingdom), Penny Kwan (China), Sven Teichman, Alpay Efe, Josephine Rais and Sophia Geis (Germany), Akis Petretzikis (Greece), Josephine Sondlo (Sweden) and Sofia Manuel (Portugal) will bring their own culinary traditions, creative approaches and hosting philosophies to the stand.

"The Art of Hosting from AEG brings the brand's innovations across the kitchen, laundry and home together in one experience. It shows how connected technology can support every stage of hosting, from preparation and cooking to garment care and welcoming guests," continues Jasiocha. "It's about giving people the confidence to host in their own way, not by following convention."

Join the media event

Electrolux Group will hold a media conference at IFA 2026 in Berlin to present its newest innovations, including the AEG 7000 series OnePot Pasta hob, which will be officially unveiled and demonstrated live by Davide Oldani, chef and owner of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant D'O in Milan. The event will take place on September 3, at 13.00 CET, at the AEG stand in hall 4.1, booth 101.

Journalists interested in attending the media conference can register here.

The media conference will also be streamed live between 13.00-13.45 CET on this website and via LinkedIn here.

About AEG

We are AEG. We exist to redefine what you expect from your household appliances, which is why we want to challenge the boundaries of everyday life. Since our start in Berlin in 1887, we've never settled for good enough. We believe in responsible innovations that stand out today and help build a better tomorrow. AEG is part of Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2025 Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 131 billion and employed 39,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

About IFA Berlin

IFA, the world's largest consumer electronics and home appliances show, is the main marketplace for key retailers, buyers, and experts from the industry and the media. IFA 2026 takes place at the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds from 4-8 Sep 2026.

Sources

[1] Based on internal tests on AEG 7000 MealAssist with PizzaExpert Oven, preheating 25 min, baking in 340°C, as validated by the Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli.

[2] Cooking time may vary depending on the pasta type and preferred texture e.g. well done, al dente etc.

[3] Based on a sensory test performed by the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo (Italy). The liking test involved more than 100 people judging traditional pasta cooking method vs. the OnePot Pasta.

[4] Red Dot: Best of the Best 2024, iF Design Award 2024, RedDot Award 2021 for entire matt kitchen, iF Design Award 2021 Material: Matt Glass for entire kitchen.

[5] Based on comparison with our standard ceramic glass hobs without special treatment or coating. Scratches performed by external laboratory, scratch visibility assessed internally by image analysis under fixed visual conditions.

[6] Based on internal tests for particle sizes between DMT type1 fine dust to larger debris type M3 nut.

[7] Based on internal testing measuring pressure drop after each cleaning cycle when vacuuming 10 g of fine test dust (DMT). Compared to leading handheld lightweight vacuum cleaners under 1 kg priced between 65-120 EUR.

[8] Based on internal test comparing suction power on carpet between this product and Trilobite Robot Cleaner. Test based on IEC 62885-2 standard.

[9] Based on internal testing, results achieved after three cleaning passes on carpet using standardized large debris test objects (M4 metal nuts, approx. W7mm x H8mm).

[10]Red Dot Design Award: Electrolux Nordic Timeless Collection / AEG Design Collection

[11] AEG polled 15,000 people who eat pizza and cook at home across nine European markets, from March to April 2026.

[12] AEG commissioned research among 14,000 adults across 14 European markets from 18th May to 4th June 2026 as part of its Truth about Laundry series of reports

[13]https://www.woolmark.com

[14] 93% of AEG front-load washing machines carry Woolmark certification, as do 57% of tumble dryers, and every AEG washer dryer across all series is Woolmark Blue certified.

[15] AEG commissioned research among 1,000 adults in each of 11 European markets between 30th July and 14th August 2026

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4389243/4240313.pdf Press Release_Electrolux Group at IFA 2026_final https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/01-aeg-7000-xtm-onepot-pasta-result-lifestyle-image,c3560389 01 AEG 7000 XTM OnePot Pasta Result Lifestyle Image https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/02-aeg-7000-xtm-onepot-pasta-hob-ui-benefit-image,c3560390 02 AEG 7000 XTM OnePot Pasta Hob UI Benefit Image https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/03-aeg-ergomini,c3560384 03 AEG ErgoMini https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/04-aeg-design-collection,c3560385 04 AEG Design Collection https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/05-aeg-trilobite-8000-gen2-robot-lifestyle-image,c3560386 05 AEG Trilobite 8000 GEN2 Robot Lifestyle Image https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/06-aeg-9000x-absolute-care-tuble-dryer-woolmark,c3560388 06 AEG 9000X Absolute Care Tuble Dryer Woolmark https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/i/07-leandro-jasiocha-electrolux-group,c3560387 07 Leandro Jasiocha Electrolux Group

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