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WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
31.07.26 | 20:53
2,546 Euro
-3,05 % -0,080
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ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
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2,5252,54521:03
2,5252,54521:03
PR Newswire
31.07.2026 20:54 Uhr
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Electrolux Group: Change in the number of shares and votes in AB Electrolux

According to AB Electrolux Articles of Association, owners of Series A shares are entitled to request that such shares are converted to Series B shares; Conversion reduces the total number of votes in the company

STOCKHOLM, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During July 2026, at the request of shareholders in accordance with the clause in the Articles of Association, conversion of 1,662,933 Class A shares into the same number of Class B shares has been carried out. Through the conversion, the number of votes has decreased by 1,496,639.7.

As of July 31, 2026, there are in total 824,070,029 shares in AB Electrolux, of which 22,114,658 Class A shares, corresponding to 22,114,658 votes, and 801,955,371 Class B shares, corresponding to 80,195 537.1 votes, corresponding to 102,310,195.1 votes in total.

This disclosure contains information that Electrolux Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 31-07-2026 17:30 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information:
Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 025 1005
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856
Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com:
https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-ab-electrolux,c4376783

The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4376783/4200651.pdf
Press release 2026-07-31 - Change in number of shares and votes (share conversion) ENG final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-ab-electrolux-302840296.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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