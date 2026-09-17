Electrolux Group: Nomination Committee appointed for AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting 2027

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of the Nomination Committee for AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting in 2027 have been appointed.

In accordance with decision by the Annual General Meeting, AB Electrolux Nomination Committee shall consist of five members. The Nomination Committee shall include members selected by each of the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights that wish to participate in the committee, together with the Chair of the Board of AB Electrolux. The members of the Nomination Committee have now been appointed based on the ownership structure as of August 31, 2026.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Christian Cederholm, Investor AB, chair

Martin Wallin, Lannebo Kapitalförvaltning

Alexandra Frenander, Folksam

Pia Gisgård, Swedbank Robur Fonder

Torbjörn Lööf, Chair of the Board of AB Electrolux.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2027 regarding Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, Board members, Chairman of the Board, remuneration for Board members, Auditor, Auditor's fees and, to the extent deemed necessary, proposal regarding amendments of the current instruction for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on March 24, 2027, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee should send an email to nominationcommittee@electrolux.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

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https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/nomination-committee-appointed-for-ab-electrolux-annual-general-meeting-2027,c4397096

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4397096/4273902.pdf Press release 2026-09-17 Nomination Committee 2027 final

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