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WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y4
Tradegate
31.08.26 | 18:54
0,933 Euro
+0,97 % +0,009
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9800,98609:34
0,9800,98609:34
ACCESS Newswire
01.09.2026 08:26 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO))(NASDAQ:VCRE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming healthcare conferences:

  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
    Location: Encore Boston Harbor, Boston, Mass.
    Format: 1×1 meetings
    Participation Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2026
    Participant: Ahmed Mousa, Chief Executive Officer

  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
    Location: Waldorf Astoria New York, New York, N.Y.
    Format: Fireside chat and 1×1 meetings
    Fireside Chat Date and Time: Friday, September 11, 2026, 9:45-10:15 AM ET
    Webcast: Link
    Participant: Ahmed Mousa, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma

Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments
Vicore Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-pharma-to-participate-in-upcoming-healthcare-conferences-1215078

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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