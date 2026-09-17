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WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y4
Tradegate
16.09.26 | 13:46
0,910 Euro
+1,34 % +0,012
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9070,91109:11
0,9070,91009:11
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2026 08:26 Uhr
158 Leser
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Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Pharma to Present in The Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) (STO:VICO)(NASDAQ:VCRE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists, today announced that the company will participate in the Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum.

Location: Virtual

Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 24, 2026, 8:30-8:55 AM ET

Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO; Hans Jeppsson, CFO; and Bernt van den Blink, CMO

Webcast: Link

For more information, please contact:

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments
Vicore Pharma to Present in the Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-pharma-to-present-in-the-stifel-2026-virtual-immunology-and-inflammation-forum-1222867

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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