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WKN: A3C8CU | ISIN: SE0017131337 | Ticker-Symbol: 1OL
Frankfurt
01.09.26 | 08:04
1,154 Euro
-0,52 % -0,006
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGISTEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGISTEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1681,18611:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logistea AB: Logistea divests property in Norway to First Seafood AS

Logistea AB (publ) has divested a property in Norway with an underlying property value of SEK 40 million, which exceeds the property's book value as reported in the latest published interim report by approximately 10%.

On 31 August 2026 Logistea completed the sale of a logistics and light industrial property in Kongsvinger, Norway to the existing tenant First Seafood AS. The purchase price was paid in cash. The property comprises approximately 4,000 sqm of lettable area with an annual rental value of SEK 3.3 million and a remaining lease term of approximately five years.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO
anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short name LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.