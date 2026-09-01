Logistea AB: Logistea divests property in Norway to First Seafood AS

Logistea AB (publ) has divested a property in Norway with an underlying property value of SEK 40 million, which exceeds the property's book value as reported in the latest published interim report by approximately 10%.

On 31 August 2026 Logistea completed the sale of a logistics and light industrial property in Kongsvinger, Norway to the existing tenant First Seafood AS. The purchase price was paid in cash. The property comprises approximately 4,000 sqm of lettable area with an annual rental value of SEK 3.3 million and a remaining lease term of approximately five years.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO

anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short name LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se