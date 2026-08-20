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WKN: A3C8CU | ISIN: SE0017131337 | Ticker-Symbol: 1OL
Frankfurt
20.08.26 | 08:03
1,186 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGISTEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGISTEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1861,24218:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 15:45 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Logistea AB: Logistea has closed the acquisition of two fully let properties in Tampere and Oulu, Finland, with an underlying property value of SEK 145 million

Logistea AB (publ) has today closed the previously announced acquisition of two light industrial properties in Finland for an agreed underlying property value of SEK 145 million. The two assets are fully let to Vianor Oy with a combined lettable area of 10,469 square meters and an annual rental income of approximately SEK 11.6 million. The leases have a remaining term of approximately 7 years.

Logistea is expanding its property portfolio in Finland and has today closed the acquisition two light industrial properties located in Tampere and Oulu through the acquisition of the respective property-owning companies. The assets are modern and functional built-to-suit car service and tire storage facilities constructed between 2008 and 2012, with strong micro-locations in established commercial and industrial areas with good accessibility.

The portfolio comprises a total lettable area of 10,469 square meters and is fully let to Vianor Oy. The tenant is responsible for operating and maintenance costs.

The transaction is financed with available funds.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO
anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short name LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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