Logistea AB: Logistea has closed the acquisition of a fully let property in Helsinki with an underlying property value of SEK 142 million

Yesterday Logistea AB (publ) closed the previously announced acquisition of a cold storage and logistics property in Vantaa, Helsinki. The underlying agreed property value amounts to SEK 142 million and the lettable area is 6,078 sqm. In connection with closing, a new lease agreement was signed with an annual rental income of approximately SEK 10.7 million and an initial lease term of 8 years.

Logistea expands its property portfolio and has yesterday closed the acquisition of the property 92-21-128-8, through the acquisition of the property owning company. The property is located in Vantaa, Finland, approximately 10 minutes east of Helsinki Airport. The property was constructed in 2023 with a total lettable area of 6,078 sqm and consists primarily of cold storage, production and warehouse space together with a smaller share of office space. In connection to closing, a new lease agreement was signed with an annual rent of approximately SEK 10.7 million and an initial lease term of 8 years with an option to extend by 4 years for both parties. The tenant is responsible for all operating and maintenance costs including insurance.

The acquisition was financed with bank loan and available funds.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO

anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short name LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

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