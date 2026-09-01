Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4th quarter and 12 months of 2025/2026 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

PRFoods' fourth quarter of the financial year continued to be affected by a challenging economic environment, characterised by weak consumer demand, price pressure and uncertainty in the retail sector. Management remained focused on stabilising operations and implementing the restructuring plan.

Fourth-quarter revenue amounted to EUR 3.4 million, a decrease of 8% compared to the same period last year. Gross profit declined to EUR 0.4 million, mainly due to lower production volumes in the Estonian production unit and volatility in raw material prices. EBITDA improved year-on-year by EUR 0.1 million and totalled EUR -0.3 million. Operating loss amounted to EUR -0.6 million, which is EUR 0.2 million better than in the same period last year.

Net profit for the quarter was EUR 0.1 million, but the result was significantly affected by a one off gain of EUR 1.0 million from the sale of the Saaremaa production unit. Excluding this effect, the net loss for the quarter would have been EUR 0.9 million. For comparison, last year's fourth quarter net profit of EUR 8.3 million was driven by a one off gain from the restructuring of debt obligations; without this, the net loss for the same period last year would have been EUR 1.3 million.

During the fourth quarter, the Group sold its Estonian production unit in Saaremaa. The transaction formed part of the restructuring plan, reduced the Group's cost base and enables a stronger focus on higher value-added products in the United Kingdom. The Management Board expresses its gratitude to the Saaremaa production team for their contribution, innovation and commitment to high quality standards, and acknowledges the work of Management Board member Timo Pärn for his leadership of both the Saaremaa unit and the wider Group.

The Group's revenue for the financial year amounted to EUR 15.3 million, a decrease of 19% year-on-year. Geographically, sales remained heavily concentrated in the United Kingdom. Revenue in the UK totalled EUR 13.4 million (87.4% of total sales), a decrease of 3% compared to the previous year. Sales in Estonia declined to EUR 1.9 million, down 61% year-on-year.

The Group's gross profit decreased to EUR 2.5 million, 36% lower than in the previous year. The decline in profitability was driven by reduced volumes in the Estonian production unit and lower margins in the UK operations due to volatility in salmon prices. Group EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.9 million (12M 2024/2025: EUR 0.1 million) and operating loss totalled EUR -1.3 million (12M 2024/2025: EUR -0.6 million).

The net loss for the financial year was EUR -2.4 million, including a one-off gain of EUR 1.0 million from the sale of the Saaremaa production unit. The comparable period's net profit of EUR 7.3 million included a one-off restructuring gain; excluding this, last year's result would have been a net loss of EUR -1.8 million.

The Group enters the new financial year with a leaner management structure, a simplified organisation and clear strategic priorities aligned with the restructuring plan. The Group's only remaining production unit in the United Kingdom ended the financial year profitably, despite sector-wide challenges and raw material price volatility. Management's focus will be on further improving the profitability of the UK operations.

We thank all our employees, partners and investors for their dedication, trust and continued support.



KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 4Q 2025/2026 2025/2026 4Q 2024/2025 2024/2025 Sales 3.4 15.3 3.7 18.8 Gross profit 0.4 2.5 0.8 4.0 EBITDA -0.3 -0.9 -0.5 0.1 EBIT -0.6 -1.3 -0.7 -0.6 EBT -2.3 -2.3 7.6 7.6 Net profit (-loss) 0.1 -2.4 8.3 7.3 Gross margin 12.6% 16.6% 21.4% 21.2% EBITDA margin -9.2% -6.1% -12.3% 0.6% EBIT margin -16.6% -8.7% -20.2% -3.3% EBT margin -68.1% -15.1% 205.8% 40.4% Net margin 2.3% -15.5% 224.9% 39.1% Operating expense ratio -25.8% -25.8% -24.0% -24.0%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 30.06.2026 30.06.2025 30.06.2024 Net debt 8.1 6,2 14.3 Equity 8.3 10,5 3.2 Working capital 1.1 1,2 -9.2 Assets 19.3 20,2 21.9 Liquidity ratio 1.3 1,5x 0.3x Equity ratio 43.0% 52,0% 14.6% Gearing ratio 49.4% 37,0% 81.8% Debt to total assets 0.6x 0,5x 0.9x Net debt to operating EBITDA -9x 54,3x -42.5x ROE -25.1% 107,0% -81.4% ROA -12.0% 34,8% -17.9%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '000 30.06.2026 30.06.2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 149 305 Trade and other receivables 3,154 1,546 Prepayments 391 182 Inventories 894 1,656 Total current assets 4,524 3,689 Tangible assets 1,707 3,595 Intangible assets 13,084 12,956 Total non-current assets 14,791 16,552 TOTAL ASSETS 19,315 20,240 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 2,180 971 Trade and other payables 1,195 1,563 Total current liabilities 3,375 2,534 Interest-bearing liabilities 6,085 5,514 Trade and other payables 29 30 Deferred tax liabilities 1,379 1,421 Government grants 132 213 Total non-current liabilities 7,625 7,178 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,999 9,713 Share capital 7,737 7,737 Share premium 14,007 14,007 Treasury shares -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 418 51 Currency translation differences 604 451 Retained profit (loss) -14,059 -11,327 TOTAL EQUITY 8,316 10,528 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 19,315 20,240

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '000 4Q 2025/2026 4Q 2024/2025 12m 2025/2026 12m 2024/2025 Revenue 3,390 3,684 15,307 18,782 Cost of goods sold -2,965 -2,895 -12,770 -14,796 Gross profit 425 789 2,537 3,986 Operating expenses -996 -1,450 -3,955 -4,506 Selling and distribution expenses -579 -828 -2,389 -2,810 Administrative expenses -418 -622 -1,567 -1,695 Other income / expense 7 -82 84 -106 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 0 0 0 0 Operating profit (loss) -564 -743 -1,334 -625 Financial income / expenses -397 9,233 -2,001 8,347 Share of result of associates and joint ventures 0 -139 0 -139 Profit (loss) from the sale of the subsidiary 1,024 0 1,024 0 Profit (Loss) before tax 63 8,352 -2,310 7,583 Income tax 14 -65 -58 -244 Net profit (loss) for the period 76 8,287 -2,369 7,339 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company 76 8,287 -2,369 7,339 Total net profit (loss) for the period 76 8,287 -2,369 7,339 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences 30 68 153 12 Total comprehensive income (expense) 106 8,355 -2,216 7,351 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company 106 8,355 -2,216 7,351 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period 106 8,355 -2,216 7,351 Profit (Loss) per share (EUR) 0.00 0.21 -0.06 0.19 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) 0.00 0.18 -0.05 0.16

Kristjan Kotkas

Member of the Management Board

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee