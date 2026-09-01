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WKN: A0RE04 | ISIN: EE3100101031 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
01.09.26 | 11:26
0,056 Euro
-1,60 % -0,001
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PRFOODS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRFOODS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0490,06211:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2026 07:06 Uhr
71 Leser
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Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4th quarter and 12 months of 2025/2026 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
PRFoods' fourth quarter of the financial year continued to be affected by a challenging economic environment, characterised by weak consumer demand, price pressure and uncertainty in the retail sector. Management remained focused on stabilising operations and implementing the restructuring plan.

Fourth-quarter revenue amounted to EUR 3.4 million, a decrease of 8% compared to the same period last year. Gross profit declined to EUR 0.4 million, mainly due to lower production volumes in the Estonian production unit and volatility in raw material prices. EBITDA improved year-on-year by EUR 0.1 million and totalled EUR -0.3 million. Operating loss amounted to EUR -0.6 million, which is EUR 0.2 million better than in the same period last year.

Net profit for the quarter was EUR 0.1 million, but the result was significantly affected by a one off gain of EUR 1.0 million from the sale of the Saaremaa production unit. Excluding this effect, the net loss for the quarter would have been EUR 0.9 million. For comparison, last year's fourth quarter net profit of EUR 8.3 million was driven by a one off gain from the restructuring of debt obligations; without this, the net loss for the same period last year would have been EUR 1.3 million.

During the fourth quarter, the Group sold its Estonian production unit in Saaremaa. The transaction formed part of the restructuring plan, reduced the Group's cost base and enables a stronger focus on higher value-added products in the United Kingdom. The Management Board expresses its gratitude to the Saaremaa production team for their contribution, innovation and commitment to high quality standards, and acknowledges the work of Management Board member Timo Pärn for his leadership of both the Saaremaa unit and the wider Group.

The Group's revenue for the financial year amounted to EUR 15.3 million, a decrease of 19% year-on-year. Geographically, sales remained heavily concentrated in the United Kingdom. Revenue in the UK totalled EUR 13.4 million (87.4% of total sales), a decrease of 3% compared to the previous year. Sales in Estonia declined to EUR 1.9 million, down 61% year-on-year.

The Group's gross profit decreased to EUR 2.5 million, 36% lower than in the previous year. The decline in profitability was driven by reduced volumes in the Estonian production unit and lower margins in the UK operations due to volatility in salmon prices. Group EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.9 million (12M 2024/2025: EUR 0.1 million) and operating loss totalled EUR -1.3 million (12M 2024/2025: EUR -0.6 million).

The net loss for the financial year was EUR -2.4 million, including a one-off gain of EUR 1.0 million from the sale of the Saaremaa production unit. The comparable period's net profit of EUR 7.3 million included a one-off restructuring gain; excluding this, last year's result would have been a net loss of EUR -1.8 million.

The Group enters the new financial year with a leaner management structure, a simplified organisation and clear strategic priorities aligned with the restructuring plan. The Group's only remaining production unit in the United Kingdom ended the financial year profitably, despite sector-wide challenges and raw material price volatility. Management's focus will be on further improving the profitability of the UK operations.

We thank all our employees, partners and investors for their dedication, trust and continued support.

KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise4Q 2025/20262025/20264Q 2024/20252024/2025
Sales3.415.33.718.8
Gross profit0.42.50.84.0
EBITDA-0.3-0.9-0.50.1
EBIT-0.6-1.3-0.7-0.6
EBT-2.3-2.37.67.6
Net profit (-loss)0.1-2.48.37.3
Gross margin12.6%16.6%21.4%21.2%
EBITDA margin-9.2%-6.1%-12.3%0.6%
EBIT margin-16.6%-8.7%-20.2%-3.3%
EBT margin-68.1%-15.1%205.8%40.4%
Net margin2.3%-15.5%224.9%39.1%
Operating expense ratio-25.8%-25.8%-24.0%-24.0%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise30.06.202630.06.202530.06.2024
Net debt8.16,214.3
Equity8.3 10,5 3.2
Working capital1.11,2-9.2
Assets19.320,221.9
Liquidity ratio1.31,5x0.3x
Equity ratio43.0%52,0%14.6%
Gearing ratio49.4%37,0%81.8%
Debt to total assets0.6x0,5x0.9x
Net debt to operating EBITDA-9x54,3x-42.5x
ROE-25.1%107,0%-81.4%
ROA-12.0%34,8%-17.9%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '00030.06.202630.06.2025
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents149305
Trade and other receivables3,1541,546
Prepayments391182
Inventories8941,656
Total current assets4,5243,689
Tangible assets1,7073,595
Intangible assets13,08412,956
Total non-current assets14,79116,552
TOTAL ASSETS19,31520,240
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing liabilities2,180971
Trade and other payables1,1951,563
Total current liabilities3,3752,534
Interest-bearing liabilities6,0855,514
Trade and other payables2930
Deferred tax liabilities1,3791,421
Government grants132213
Total non-current liabilities7,6257,178
TOTAL LIABILITIES10,9999,713
Share capital7,7377,737
Share premium14,00714,007
Treasury shares-390-390
Statutory capital reserve41851
Currency translation differences604451
Retained profit (loss)-14,059-11,327
TOTAL EQUITY8,31610,528
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES19,31520,240

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '0004Q 2025/20264Q 2024/202512m 2025/202612m 2024/2025
Revenue3,3903,68415,30718,782
Cost of goods sold-2,965-2,895-12,770-14,796
Gross profit4257892,5373,986
Operating expenses-996-1,450-3,955-4,506
Selling and distribution expenses-579-828-2,389-2,810
Administrative expenses-418-622-1,567-1,695
Other income / expense7-8284-106
Fair value adjustment on biological assets0000
Operating profit (loss)-564-743-1,334-625
Financial income / expenses-3979,233-2,0018,347
Share of result of associates and joint ventures0-1390-139
Profit (loss) from the sale of the subsidiary1,02401,0240
Profit (Loss) before tax638,352-2,3107,583
Income tax14-65-58-244
Net profit (loss) for the period768,287-2,3697,339
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company768,287-2,3697,339
Total net profit (loss) for the period768,287-2,3697,339
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences306815312
Total comprehensive income (expense)1068,355-2,2167,351
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company1068,355-2,2167,351
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period1068,355-2,2167,351
Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)0.000.21-0.060.19
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)0.000.18-0.050.16

Kristjan Kotkas
Member of the Management Board
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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