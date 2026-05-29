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WKN: A0RE04 | ISIN: EE3100101031 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
30.05.26 | 10:18
0,063 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PRFOODS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRFOODS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0550,07110:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 21:30 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2025/2026 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
PRFoods' third quarter of the financial year continued to be affected by a challenging economic environment, characterised by weak consumer demand, price pressure and uncertainty in the retail sector both in Estonia and in neighbouring markets. Management has focused on stabilising operations and controlling the cost base, but lower sales volumes had a significant impact on the quarter's results.

Third-quarter revenue amounted to EUR 3.2 million, a decrease of 14% compared to the same period last year. Gross profit declined to EUR 0.4 million, driven by lower production volumes and higher raw material prices. EBITDA for the quarter was EUR -0.3 million (Q3 2024/2025: EUR 0.7 million), and operating loss totalled EUR -0.5 million (Q3 2024/2025: EUR -0.3 million). The net loss for the quarter was EUR -0.9 million, compared to a net loss of EUR -0.5 million a year earlier. The increase in net loss was further amplified by higher finance costs arising from restructured debt obligations, which amounted to EUR 0.4 million during the quarter.

Revenue for the first nine months reached EUR 11.9 million, a decrease of 21% year-on-year. Gross profit was EUR 2.1 million, 34% lower than in the same period last year, and nine-month EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.5 million, compared to EUR 0.6 million in the previous year. Operating loss totalled EUR -0.8 million (9M 2024/2025: EUR 0.1 million), and net loss reached EUR -2.4 million (9M 2024/2025: EUR -0.9 million). The results were significantly affected by interest expenses related to restructured debt, which amounted to EUR 1.6 million over the nine-month period.

Geographically, the Group's sales remained heavily concentrated in the United Kingdom. Revenue in the UK amounted to EUR 10.4 million, representing 87% of total sales. Sales in Estonia declined to EUR 1.5 million, a decrease of nearly 65% year-on-year, reflecting persistently weak consumer demand and pressure in the retail sector.

The Group entered the third quarter in an uncertain market environment, and this uncertainty continues into the fourth quarter. Management remains focused on improving efficiency, controlling costs, managing financial obligations and implementing the restructuring plan. Activities aimed at strengthening the Group's capital structure and ensuring long-term sustainability are ongoing.

KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise3Q 2025/20262024/20253Q 2024/20252023/2024
Sales3.218.83.717.1
Gross profit0.44.00.73.2
EBITDA-0.30.1-0.1-0.3
EBIT-0.5-0.6-0.3-3.3
EBT-2.47.6-0.5-4.6
Net profit (-loss)-0.97.3-0.5-4.7
Gross margin13.8%21.2%18.1%18.7%
EBITDA margin-8.9%0.6%-3.5%-2.0%
EBIT margin-14.4%-3.3%-7.2%-19.4%
EBT margin-74.7%40.4%-14.3%-26.9%
Net margin-29.1%39.1%-14.5%-27.3%
Operating expense ratio-24.8%24.0%-24.6%-27.1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise31.03.202630.06.202531.03.202530.06.2024
Net debt7.76.213.314.3
Equity8.2 10.52.2 3.2
Working capital0.41.2-12.3-9.2
Assets19.620.221.021.9
Liquidity ratio1.21.5x0.30.3x
Equity ratio41.8%52.0%10.4%14.6%
Gearing ratio48.4%37.0%85.9%81.8%
Debt to total assets0.6x0.5x0.9x0.9x
Net debt to operating EBITDA-8x54.3x25x-42.5x
ROE110.8%107.0%-61.6%-81.4%
ROA28.4%34.8%-7.7%-17.9%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '00031.03.202630.06.2025
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents418305
Trade and other receivables1,0751,546
Prepayments213182
Inventories1,5211,656
Total current assets3,2263,689
Long-term financial investments3,3143,595
Tangible assets13,08412,956
Intangible assets16,39816,552
Total non-current assets19,62420,240
TOTAL ASSETS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES1,091971
Interest-bearing liabilities1,7081,563
Trade and other payables2,7982,534
Total current liabilities
7,0245,514
Interest-bearing liabilities2930
Deferred tax liabilities1,4071,421
Government grants161213
Total non-current liabilities8,6217,178
TOTAL LIABILITIES11,4199,713
Share capital7,7377,737
Share premium14,00714,007
Treasury shares-390-390
Statutory capital reserve41851
Currency translation differences574451
Retained profit (loss)-14,139-11,327
TOTAL EQUITY8,20510,528
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES19,62420,240

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '0003Q 2025/20263Q 2024/20259m 2025/20269m 2024/2025
Revenue3,1773,68411,91715,098
Cost of goods sold-2,738-3,018-9,805-11,901
Gross profit4396652,1123,197
Operating expenses-938-906-2,959-3,056
Selling and distribution expenses-557-580-1,810-1,982
Administrative expenses-381-327-1,149-1,073
Other income / expense41-2477-24
Fair value adjustment on biological assets0000
Operating profit (loss)-458-265-770118
Financial income / expenses-483-261-1,604-886
Profit (Loss) before tax-940-526-2,373-769
Income tax18-9-72-179
Net profit (loss) for the period-923-535-2,445-948
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company-923-535-2,445-948
Total net profit (loss) for the period-923-535-2,445-948
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences4-4123-56
Total comprehensive income (expense)-919-539-2,322-1,004
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company-919-539-2,322-1,004
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period-919-539-2,322-1,004
Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)-0.02-0.01-0.06-0.02
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)-0.02-0.01-0.05-0.02

Kristjan Kotkas Timo Pärn
Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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