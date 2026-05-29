Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2025/2026 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

PRFoods' third quarter of the financial year continued to be affected by a challenging economic environment, characterised by weak consumer demand, price pressure and uncertainty in the retail sector both in Estonia and in neighbouring markets. Management has focused on stabilising operations and controlling the cost base, but lower sales volumes had a significant impact on the quarter's results.

Third-quarter revenue amounted to EUR 3.2 million, a decrease of 14% compared to the same period last year. Gross profit declined to EUR 0.4 million, driven by lower production volumes and higher raw material prices. EBITDA for the quarter was EUR -0.3 million (Q3 2024/2025: EUR 0.7 million), and operating loss totalled EUR -0.5 million (Q3 2024/2025: EUR -0.3 million). The net loss for the quarter was EUR -0.9 million, compared to a net loss of EUR -0.5 million a year earlier. The increase in net loss was further amplified by higher finance costs arising from restructured debt obligations, which amounted to EUR 0.4 million during the quarter.

Revenue for the first nine months reached EUR 11.9 million, a decrease of 21% year-on-year. Gross profit was EUR 2.1 million, 34% lower than in the same period last year, and nine-month EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.5 million, compared to EUR 0.6 million in the previous year. Operating loss totalled EUR -0.8 million (9M 2024/2025: EUR 0.1 million), and net loss reached EUR -2.4 million (9M 2024/2025: EUR -0.9 million). The results were significantly affected by interest expenses related to restructured debt, which amounted to EUR 1.6 million over the nine-month period.

Geographically, the Group's sales remained heavily concentrated in the United Kingdom. Revenue in the UK amounted to EUR 10.4 million, representing 87% of total sales. Sales in Estonia declined to EUR 1.5 million, a decrease of nearly 65% year-on-year, reflecting persistently weak consumer demand and pressure in the retail sector.

The Group entered the third quarter in an uncertain market environment, and this uncertainty continues into the fourth quarter. Management remains focused on improving efficiency, controlling costs, managing financial obligations and implementing the restructuring plan. Activities aimed at strengthening the Group's capital structure and ensuring long-term sustainability are ongoing.



KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 3Q 2025/2026 2024/2025 3Q 2024/2025 2023/2024 Sales 3.2 18.8 3.7 17.1 Gross profit 0.4 4.0 0.7 3.2 EBITDA -0.3 0.1 -0.1 -0.3 EBIT -0.5 -0.6 -0.3 -3.3 EBT -2.4 7.6 -0.5 -4.6 Net profit (-loss) -0.9 7.3 -0.5 -4.7 Gross margin 13.8% 21.2% 18.1% 18.7% EBITDA margin -8.9% 0.6% -3.5% -2.0% EBIT margin -14.4% -3.3% -7.2% -19.4% EBT margin -74.7% 40.4% -14.3% -26.9% Net margin -29.1% 39.1% -14.5% -27.3% Operating expense ratio -24.8% 24.0% -24.6% -27.1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 31.03.2026 30.06.2025 31.03.2025 30.06.2024 Net debt 7.7 6.2 13.3 14.3 Equity 8.2 10.5 2.2 3.2 Working capital 0.4 1.2 -12.3 -9.2 Assets 19.6 20.2 21.0 21.9 Liquidity ratio 1.2 1.5x 0.3 0.3x Equity ratio 41.8% 52.0% 10.4% 14.6% Gearing ratio 48.4% 37.0% 85.9% 81.8% Debt to total assets 0.6x 0.5x 0.9x 0.9x Net debt to operating EBITDA -8x 54.3x 25x -42.5x ROE 110.8% 107.0% -61.6% -81.4% ROA 28.4% 34.8% -7.7% -17.9%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '000 31.03.2026 30.06.2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 418 305 Trade and other receivables 1,075 1,546 Prepayments 213 182 Inventories 1,521 1,656 Total current assets 3,226 3,689 Long-term financial investments 3,314 3,595 Tangible assets 13,084 12,956 Intangible assets 16,398 16,552 Total non-current assets 19,624 20,240 TOTAL ASSETS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,091 971 Interest-bearing liabilities 1,708 1,563 Trade and other payables 2,798 2,534 Total current liabilities 7,024 5,514 Interest-bearing liabilities 29 30 Deferred tax liabilities 1,407 1,421 Government grants 161 213 Total non-current liabilities 8,621 7,178 TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,419 9,713 Share capital 7,737 7,737 Share premium 14,007 14,007 Treasury shares -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 418 51 Currency translation differences 574 451 Retained profit (loss) -14,139 -11,327 TOTAL EQUITY 8,205 10,528 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 19,624 20,240

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '000 3Q 2025/2026 3Q 2024/2025 9m 2025/2026 9m 2024/2025 Revenue 3,177 3,684 11,917 15,098 Cost of goods sold -2,738 -3,018 -9,805 -11,901 Gross profit 439 665 2,112 3,197 Operating expenses -938 -906 -2,959 -3,056 Selling and distribution expenses -557 -580 -1,810 -1,982 Administrative expenses -381 -327 -1,149 -1,073 Other income / expense 41 -24 77 -24 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 0 0 0 0 Operating profit (loss) -458 -265 -770 118 Financial income / expenses -483 -261 -1,604 -886 Profit (Loss) before tax -940 -526 -2,373 -769 Income tax 18 -9 -72 -179 Net profit (loss) for the period -923 -535 -2,445 -948 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -923 -535 -2,445 -948 Total net profit (loss) for the period -923 -535 -2,445 -948 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences 4 -4 123 -56 Total comprehensive income (expense) -919 -539 -2,322 -1,004 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -919 -539 -2,322 -1,004 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -919 -539 -2,322 -1,004 Profit (Loss) per share (EUR) -0.02 -0.01 -0.06 -0.02 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0.02 -0.01 -0.05 -0.02

Kristjan Kotkas Timo Pärn

Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee