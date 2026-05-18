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WKN: A0RE04 | ISIN: EE3100101031 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
18.05.26 | 09:24
0,067 Euro
+1,20 % +0,001
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PRFOODS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRFOODS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0600,07509:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 08:36 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AS PRFoods resolution of the Shareholders adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of AS PRFoods on 15.05.2026 without calling a meeting

The general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code. The voting took place via submitting the voting ballots during the period from 23.04.2026 to 15.05.2026. According to the Commercial Code, in the event of non-voting, the shareholder is deemed to have voted against the resolution.
Following the submission of the voting ballots, the Meeting adopted the following resolution:

  1. Sale of 100% shareholding in Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ by Saaremere Kala AS and entering into vendor note agreement

To approve the transfer of the 100% shareholding in Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ, registry code 10377013, and transfer of the claims arising from shareholder loans and an inventory loan by AS PRFoods' subsidiary Saaremere Kala AS to Brivais Vilnis A/S, Latvian registry code 40003056186. To approve the deferral of the payment of the purchase price by the Buyer in accordance with the vendor note agreement.
Voting results:

VotesNumber of VotesProportion to total votes (%)
In favour24,390,08564.72%
Did not vote (deemed voted against)13,292,77535.28%
Against00
Impartial00
Total38 682 860100%

The resolution was adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company's articles of association.
Kristjan Kotkas
AS PRFoods
Management board member
T: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.