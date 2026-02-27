Anzeige
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2025/2026 financial year
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2025/2026 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
PRFoods' second quarter of the financial year continued to take place in a challenging economic environment, characterized by weak consumption, price sensitivity, and increased cost pressure. This has particularly affected the Group's operations in Estonia and nearby markets. At the same time, management has remained focused on core activities, cost control, and strengthening the financial structure.

In the second quarter of the financial year, the Group's revenue amounted to EUR 5.1 million, decreasing by EUR 1.7 million, or 25%, compared to the same period last year. The decline in revenue was mainly due to lower sales volumes in the Estonian and Finnish markets. Quarterly gross profit was EUR 1.0 million, down 43% year-on-year, reflecting lower production volumes and price pressure.

EBITDA in the second quarter was EUR 0.2 million, below the EUR 0.6 million recorded in the previous financial year. Depreciation expenses remained stable, and operating profit was close to zero, compared to an operating profit of EUR 0.4 million in the previous financial year. The net loss for the second quarter amounted to EUR 0.7 million, compared to a net loss of EUR 0.1 million in the previous financial year.

In the first half of the year, the Group's revenue reached EUR 8.7 million, decreasing by EUR 2.7 million, or 23%, compared to the same period of the previous financial year. Gross profit for the six-month period totalled EUR 1.7 million, which is 34% lower than in the previous financial year. EBITDA for the six months amounted to EUR -0.1 million, compared to a positive EUR 0.7 million in the previous financial year. The operating loss amounted to EUR 0.3 million and the net loss to EUR 1.5 million, significantly affected by increased financial expenses related to the restructuring of debt obligations in the previous financial year and lower operating volumes.

Geographically, the Group's sales were mainly concentrated in the United Kingdom market, where six-month revenue amounted to EUR 7.7 million, representing 87.7% of the Group's total revenue. Compared to the previous financial year, sales in the United Kingdom remained essentially stable. Revenue in the Estonian market declined to EUR 1.0 million during the same period, decreasing by EUR 2.5 million, or more than 70%, clearly reflecting weak consumption in Estonia and nearby markets and pressure in the retail sector.

We are entering the third quarter in continued uncertain market conditions, and a recovery in consumption is not yet visible either in Estonia or in nearby markets. In this environment, management's priorities are further improving efficiency, controlling the cost base, and managing financial obligations. Activities already initiated to strengthen the Group's capital structure and long-term sustainability will also be continued.

KEY RATIOS
INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise2Q 2025/20262024/20252Q 2024/20252023/2024
Sales5.118.86.817.1
Gross profit1.04.01.73.2
EBITDA0.10.10.6-0.3
EBIT0.0-0.60.4-3.3
EBT-1.47.60.1-4.6
Net profit (-loss)-0.77.3-0.1-4.7
Gross margin18.6%21.2%25.0%18.7%
EBITDA margin1.1%0.6%10.3%-2.0%
EBIT margin-0.4%-3.3%5.9%-19.4%
EBT margin-28.0%40.4%1.5%-26.9%
Net margin-13.6%39.1%-1.5%-27.3%
Operating expense ratio-23.1%24.0%-18.3%-27.1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise31.12.202530.06.202531.12.202430.06.2024
Net debt8.26.213.914.3
Equity9.1 10.52.7 3.2
Working capital0.81.2-9.3-9.2
Assets21.320.223.221.9
Liquidity ratio1.21.5x0.40.3x
Equity ratio42.8%52.0%11.8%14.6%
Gearing ratio47.3%37.0%83.6%81.8%
Debt to total assets0.6x0.5x0.9x0.9x
Net debt to operating EBITDA-12x54.3x35x-42.5x
ROE104.5%107.0%-173.3%-81.4%
ROA27.9%34.8%-22.7%-17.9%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '00031.12.202530.06.2025
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents228305
Trade and other receivables2,5591 546
Prepayments309182
Inventories1,6951 656
Total current assets4,7913 689
Long-term financial investments3,4173 595
Tangible assets13,08412 956
Intangible assets16,50116 552
Total non-current assets21,29220 240
TOTAL ASSETS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES1,825971
Interest-bearing liabilities2,1441 563
Trade and other payables3,9692 534
Total current liabilities
6,5755 514
Interest-bearing liabilities3030
Deferred tax liabilities1,4071 421
Government grants187213
Total non-current liabilities8,1997 178
TOTAL LIABILITIES12,1689 713
Share capital7,7377 737
Share premium14,00714 007
Treasury shares-390-390
Statutory capital reserve41851
Currency translation differences570451
Retained profit (loss)-13,218-11 327
TOTAL EQUITY9,12210 528
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES21,29220 240

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '0002Q 2025/2026Q2 2024/20256m 2025/20266m 2024/2025
Revenue5,1086,7938,74011,414
Cost of goods sold-4,155-5,135-7,067-8,882
Gross profit9531,6581,6732,532
Operating expenses-1,001-1,241-2,021-2,149
Selling and distribution expenses-608-791-1,253-1,403
Administrative expenses-393-451-768-747
Other income / expense273360
Fair value adjustment on biological assets0000
Operating profit (loss)-22419-312382
Financial income / expenses-597-360-1,121-625
Profit (Loss) before tax-61959-1,433-243
Income tax-77-132-90-170
Net profit (loss) for the period-696-73-1,522-413
Net profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company-696-74-1,522-413
Total net profit (loss) for the period-696-74-1,522-413
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences10119-52
Total comprehensive income (expense)-695-74-1,403-465
Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
Owners of the Parent Company-695-74-1,403-465
Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period-695-74-1,403-465
Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)-0.02-0.00-0.04-0.01
Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)-0.02-0.00-0.03-0.01

Kristjan Kotkas Timo Pärn
Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


