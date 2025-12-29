Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RE04 | ISIN: EE3100101031 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
29.12.25 | 10:40
0,057 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PRFOODS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRFOODS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0540,05910:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AS PRFoods resolutions of the Shareholders

AS PRFoods resolutions of the Shareholders adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of AS PRFoods on 27.12.2025 without calling a meeting
The general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code. The voting took place via submitting the voting ballots during the period from 06.12.2025 to 27.12.2025. According to the Commercial Code, in the event of non-voting, the shareholder is deemed to have voted against the resolution.
Following the submission of the voting ballots, the Meeting adopted the following resolutions:

  1. Sale of 100% shareholding in Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ by Saaremere Kala AS

To approve the transfer of the 100% shareholding in Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ, registry code 10377013, and transfer of the claims arising from shareholder loans and an inventory loan by AS PRFoods' subsidiary Saaremere Kala AS to Brivais Vilnis A/S, Latvian registry code 40003056186. In connection with the transfer of Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ's shareholding, approve the amendment of the senior loan agreement concluded by AS PRFoods and its subsidiaries with Amber Trust II S.C.A., SICAR (in liquidation) as the lender on 02.04.2025 so that Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ ceases to be a party to the relevant senior loan agreement.
Voting results:

VotesNumber of VotesProportion to total votes (%)
In favour24 390 08564.72%
Against00%
Did not vote (deemed voted against)13 292 77535.28%
Impartial00%
Total37 682 860100%
  1. Approval of the annual report for the financial year 01.07.2024 - 30.06.2025

Draft resolution:

Confirm the annual report of AS PRFoods for the financial year 01.07.2024 - 30.06.2025 which was published in a stock exchange notice dated 31.10.2025 (https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=1398103&lang=en).

Voting results:

VotesNumber of VotesProportion to total votes (%)
In favour24 390 08564.72%
Against00%
Did not vote (deemed voted against)13 292 77535.28%
Impartial00%
Total37 682 860100%
  1. Distribution of profit

Draft resolution:

The net profit for the period 01.07.2024 - 30.06.2025 amounted to EUR 7,338,801.33. Allocate 1/20 of the net profit for increasing the mandatory reserve capital, i.e., EUR 366,940.07. Transfer the remaining part of the net profit for the period, i.e., EUR 6,971,861.26, to cover losses from previous periods.

Voting results:

VotesNumber of VotesProportion to total votes (%)
In favour24 390 08564.72%
Against00%
Did not vote (deemed voted against)13 292 77535.28%
Impartial00%
Total37 682 860100%
  1. Appointment of the auditor for the 2025/2026 financial year and determination of the auditor's remuneration

Draft resolution:

To appoint audit firm KPMG Baltics OÜ (registry code 10096082) as the auditor of AS PRFoods for the 2025/2026 financial year and to remunerate the audit firm for the audit in accordance with the agreement to be entered into with KPMG Baltics OÜ.

Voting results:

VotesNumber of VotesProportion to total votes (%)
In favour24 390 08564.72%
Against00%
Did not vote (deemed voted against)13 292 77535.28%
Impartial00%
Total37 682 860100%
  1. Extension of the terms of office of the Supervisory Board members

Draft resolution:

To confirm the continuation of the mandates of Lauri Kustaa Äimä, Harvey Sawikin, and Jaakko Karo from December 12, 2025, until the date of this decision, and to extend their mandates for an additional three-year term from the date of adoption of this decision.

Voting results:

VotesNumber of VotesProportion to total votes (%)
In favour24 390 08564.72%
Against00%
Did not vote (deemed voted against)13 292 77535.28%
Impartial00%
Total37 682 860100%

The resolutions were adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company's articles of association.
Kristjan Kotkas
AS PRFoods
Management board member
T: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.