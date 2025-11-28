Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 1st quarter and 3 months of 2025/2026 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

PRFoods' 2025/2026 financial year began in an uncertain market environment characterized by ongoing macroeconomic pressures and cautious consumer behaviour. The quarter's sales revenue amounted to 3.6 million euros, which is 21% less than a year earlier. The decline in revenue was strongly influenced by the drop in sales from the Estonian production unit, whose turnover decreased by 64.7% compared to the previous year. In contrast, sales in the United Kingdom remained stable at 3.1 million euros, accounting for 85.4% of the Group's total turnover.

The weaker turnover put pressure on the Group's profitability. The Group's gross profit was 0.7 million euros, falling 0.2 million euros short of the previous year. EBITDA from operating activities amounted to -0.1 million euros, representing a decline of 0.2 million euros compared to a year earlier. The net loss for the first quarter reached 0.8 million euros (Q1 2024/2025: -0.3 million euros). The results were significantly affected by the effective interest expenses related to restructured debt obligations from the 2024/2025 financial year, amounting to 0.5 million euros and increasing financial costs.

Despite the lower sales volume, the Group's financial position remains stable, and our activities are focused on consistently meeting the objectives set out in the debt restructuring plan. We have continued to improve the efficiency of production units, enforce strict cost control, and optimise processes. Although operating expenses as a share of revenue increased due to lower turnover, the nominal level of expenses has remained under control, creating the conditions for margin improvement as revenue recovers.

Instability in the external environment and cautious ordering behaviour in retail may affect demand in the short term. However, we are seeing some stabilisation in sales prices and expect a modest recovery in demand towards the end-of-year period, when the consumption of fish products is seasonally higher. The Group's priorities remain the enhancement of production processes, the strategic streamlining of the product portfolio, and the strengthening of sales capabilities across all markets to ensure competitiveness and long-term sustainability.



KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 1Q 2025/2026 2024/2025 1Q 2024/2025 2023/2024 Sales 3.6 18.8 4.6 17.1 Gross profit 0.7 4.0 0.9 3.2 EBITDA from operations -0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.3 EBITDA -0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.3 EBIT -0.3 -0.6 0.0 -3.3 EBT -0.8 7.6 -0.3 -4.6 Net profit (-loss) -0.8 7.3 -0.3 -4.7 Gross margin 19.8% 21.2% 19.6% 18.7% Operational EBITDA margin -4.0% 0.6% 2.2% -2.0% EBITDA margin -4.0% 0.6% 2.2% -2.0% EBIT margin -8.0% -3.3% 0.0% -19.4% EBT margin -22.4% 40.4% -6.5% -26.9% Net margin -22.8% 39.1% -6.5% -27.3% Operating expense ratio 28.1% 24.0% 19.6% 27.1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 30.09.2025 30.06.2025 30.09.2024 30.06.2024 Net debt 6.7 6.2 14.1 14.3 Equity 9.8 10.5 2.8 3.2 Working capital 0.4 1.2 -9.7 -9.2 Assets 20.1 20.2 21.8 21.9 Liquidity ratio 1.1 1.5x 0.3x 0.3x Equity ratio 48.8% 52.0% 12.8% 14.6% Gearing ratio 40.7% 37.0% 83.4% 81.8% Debt to total assets 0.5x 0.5x 0.9x 0.9x Net debt to operating EBITDA 125x 54.3x -199x -42.5x ROE -160.9% 107.0% -144.6% -81.4% ROA 22.1% 34.8% -19.9% -17.9%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '000 30.09.2025 30.06.2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 177 305 Trade and other receivables 1,386 1,546 Prepayments 180 182 Inventories 1,822 1,656 Total current assets 3,565 3,689 Long-term financial investments 3,484 3,595 Tangible assets 13,084 12,956 Intangible assets 16,568 16,552 Total non-current assets 20,133 20,240 TOTAL ASSETS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,384 971 Interest-bearing liabilities 1,762 1,563 Trade and other payables 3,145 2,534 Total current liabilities 5,525 5,514 Interest-bearing liabilities 30 30 Deferred tax liabilities 1,407 1,421 Government grants 207 213 Total non-current liabilities 7,170 7,178 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,315 9,713 Share capital 7,737 7,737 Share premium 14,007 14,007 Treasury shares - 390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 Currency translation differences 569 451 Retained profit (loss) -12,155 -11,327 TOTAL EQUITY 9,818 10,528 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 20,133 20,240

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '000 3m 2025/2026 3m 2024/2025 Revenue 3,632 4,621 Cost of goods sold -2,912 -3,747 Gross profit 720 874 Operating expenses -1,020 -907 Selling and distribution expenses -644 -612 Administrative expenses -375 -296 Other income / expense 9 -3 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 0 0 Operating profit (loss) -290 -36 Financial income / expenses -524 -265 Profit (Loss) before tax -814 -301 Income tax -13 -38 Net profit (loss) for the period -827 -339 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -827 -339 Total net profit (loss) for the period -827 -339 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences 118 -52 Total comprehensive income (expense) -709 -391 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -709 -391 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -709 -391 Profit (Loss) per share (EUR) -0.02 -0.01 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0.02 -0.01

