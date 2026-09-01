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WKN: A2QFCY | ISIN: CNE100003ZR0 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Erneuerbare Energien
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ASIEN
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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Trina Storage; Trinasoalr: Trina Storage to Launch Next-Generation Elementa + Electra Solution at Middle East Energy 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage solutions and a business unit of Trinasolar, announced its participation in Middle East Energy 2026, taking place from 1-3 September at Dubai World Trade Centre, where it will officially launch and showcase its latest Elementa + Electra energy storage solution for the first time in the Middle East at the Storage Pavilion, Booth Z3.F51.

The Elementa + Electra is an integrated DC + AC utility-scale energy storage solution that combines the latest DC battery system, Elementa 3, with a 6.25 MWh capacity, and the 13.8 MVA AC platform Electra. By integrating the DC battery system and AC platform, the solution helps simplify system integration and streamline deployment for large-scale energy storage projects. With system configurations ranging from 2 to 8 hours, Elementa + Electra provides greater flexibility to meet diverse project requirements and application needs.

As countries across the Middle East and Africa continue to increase renewable energy capacity and progress towards net-zero goals, energy storage is becoming increasingly important to the region's power systems. Battery energy storage can help balance renewable generation, strengthen grid stability and provide greater flexibility as more solar and other renewable energy sources are connected to the grid.

"The next phase of energy storage in the Middle East and Africa will be defined by the ability to deploy at scale while meeting increasingly demanding technical and operational requirements," said Jack Chen, Head of Energy Storage, MEA Region at Trinasolar. "For Trina Storage, the focus is on providing utilities and developers with integrated solutions that combine performance, reliability and flexibility to support the long-term development of energy storage across the region."

The solution delivers up to 50MWh of storage capacity and 13.8MVA of AC output, using 587Ah high-energy-density battery cells and achieving up to 96% full-chain system efficiency. Its fast-response power conversion capabilities include a 10ms full-power response, together with grid-forming and black-start functionality to support increasingly evolving grid requirements.

Safety and project delivery are also central to the system design. Elementa + Electra incorporates advanced thermal protection and multi-layer electrical safeguards, including a 120-minute fire resistance rating and six-fold electrical protection. Containerised transportation across the DC and AC sides, combined with factory-level testing, can also reduce on-site commissioning time by up to 50%, helping accelerate project deployment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-storage-to-launch-next-generation-elementa--electra-solution-at-middle-east-energy-2026-302865214.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.