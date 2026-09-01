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WKN: A0MLEC | ISIN: US09065A1007 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BIOLARGO INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
01.09.2026 12:02 Uhr
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BioLargo, Inc. to Present at the Inaugural Nasdaq / LD Micro Summit on September 9, 2026

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider, today announced that Dennis P. Calvert, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the inaugural Nasdaq / LD Micro Summit on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

LD Micro is partnering with Nasdaq to host approximately 25 public companies at Nasdaq's San Francisco headquarters that will each deliver a 15-minute presentation to a room of institutional investors and a dedicated 15-minute breakout sessions immediately following their presentations, allowing interested investors to ask questions and engage directly with management.

If you would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dennis Calvert during the conference, please contact your respective conference representative or email Matt Kreps at mkreps@darrowir.com.

Learn more about BioLargo's technologies at https://www.biolargo.com.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates, Inc.
214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

Dennis P. Calvert
President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.
888-400-2863
info@BioLargo.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-inc.-to-present-at-the-inaugural-nasdaq-%2f-ld-micro-summit-on-september-9-2026-1215033

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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