BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo's Subsidiary Clyra Medical Adds Third Distribution Channel Accelerating Commercial Rollout of ViaClyr Wound Irrigation Solution

Agreement with Spartan Medical opens adds a channel to the U.S. government healthcare market, supplementing existing U.S. commercial distribution and 18 foreign countries.

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences company, today announced that its subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies is expanding distribution of its FDA-cleared ViaCLYR wound irrigation solution through a new Reseller Agreement with Spartan Medical Inc., opening a dedicated commercial channel to U.S. government healthcare facilities worldwide.

BioLargo CEO Dennis Calvert commented, "This third reseller agreement for Clyra's ViaClyr opens a direct path for federal government purchasing and distribution. Together with its existing U.S. distributor Advanced Solutions, and an international distribution agreement with Al Hikma covering 18 countries, Spartan Medical's government healthcare channel strengthens Clyra's commercial rollout and supports revenue growth as it scales manufacturing ahead of the anticipated national launch of its surgical product next year."

Clyra's full press release follows:

TAMPA, FL, September 2, 2026 -- Clyra Medical Technology LLC, a subsidiary of BioLargo Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO) today announced an exclusive purchasing agreement with Spartan Medical Inc., to resell Clyra's ViaCLYR advanced wound irrigation solution to Government healthcare facilities worldwide. The new agreement brings Clyra's breakthrough Clyrasept Copper-Iodine Complex Solution Complex (CICS) to healthcare facilities in which wound care is a critical clinical priority.

ViaCLYR, powered by Clyrasept, is the first-ever, broad-spectrum antimicrobial optimized for speed, efficacy, persistence and biocompatibility. In clinical tests, ViaCLYR killed 99.9999% of 18 pathogens within one minute of application, and is proven effective against MRSA, VRE, and Candida auris. ViaCLYR provides persistent 72-hour antimicrobial management without reapplication; and because it is non-cytotoxic it does not require rinsing. While standard wound care solutions also have fast kill times, they persist for 60-seconds or less and require regular, repeated reapplication and wound dressing changes.

"Our groundbreaking technology was developed to address the four critical dimensions of wound care and infection control without compromise or tradeoffs," said Steve Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Clyra Medical Technologies. "We are proud to partner with the Spartan team to bring better care to those who have bravely and proudly served our country. We are confident that ViaCLYR will quickly become the standard of care across the VA, Military and Government healthcare continuum."

ViaCLYR is FDA 510(k)-cleared for cleansing, irrigating, and debriding a wide range of wound types, including first- and second-degree burns, Stage I-IV pressure ulcers, diabetic and stasis ulcers, post-surgical wounds, and abrasions, as well as for moistening and lubricating absorbent wound dressings.

"Adding ViaCLYR to our product portfolio brings a game-changing solution to a persistent challenge faced by every facility we serve," said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical. "By offering parity pricing for a clearly superior product, Clyra is demonstrating a commitment to improving the care and long-term wellbeing of countless veterans, service members, and individuals treated in our government healthcare facilities."

ViaCLYR has now been added to the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog (ECAT) and is available for resale to Government healthcare facilities, including VA/DoD-operated or -managed facilities, Federal Bureau of Prisons facilities, Indian Health Service facilities, and other federal agency healthcare facilities, as well as certain civilian hospitals operating under VA Community Care/VA-funded contracts.

About Clyra Medical Technologies

Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., focuses on infection control and advanced wound care. Founded in 2012, the company develops and commercializes wound care solutions based on its proprietary Copper-Iodine Complex Technology, with FDA-cleared products delivered through strategic distribution partnerships. See www.ClyraMedical.com.



About Spartan Medical Inc.

Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. Our website is: www.biolargo.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates, Inc.

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

info@BioLargo.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargos-subsidiary-clyra-medical-adds-third-distribution-channel-accelerating-commercia-1216151