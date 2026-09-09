BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Townhall and Q2 2026 Earnings Results Webcast and Conference Call on Thursday, September 10th, 2026 - 4:00 PM Eastern Time

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced it will host a townhall and investor webcast and conference call on Thursday, September 10th, 2026, at 1:00 pm Pacific / 4:00 pm Eastern. The event, which will be open to the public, will be held for an extended questions and answers session and to review the company's financial results for the three months ending June 30th, 2026, and discuss recent milestones.

To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site linked below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and download any necessary audio/video software.

To participate in the live webcast and teleconference:

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2448/54527 Teleconference Domestic: 888-506-0062 Teleconference International: Participant Access Code: +1-973-528-0011 543643

To watch or listen to a replay of the webcast or teleconference:

Teleconference Replay Expiration: Thursday, September 24th, 2026 Teleconference Replay Domestic: 877-481-4010 Teleconference Replay International: 919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 54527

Investors are encouraged to join the BioLargo Shareholder Discord to connect, exchange views, and submit questions ahead of the event.

Click the link: https://discord.gg/EdR6J8uMWM

Submit questions to channel: townhall-questions-sept-10-2026

The webcast replay and accompanying presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of BioLargo's website at www.biolargo.com/investor-relations.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates, Inc.

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-townhall-and-q2-2026-earnings-results-webcast-and-conference-call-on-thursday-se-1218437